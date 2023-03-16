Epos Now and Oxford Brookes University partner to create better solutions for hospitality merchants
Epos Now is thrilled to announce the success of its recent partnership in conjunction with Oxford Brookes University.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Epos Now is thrilled to announce the success of its recent Knowledge Transfer Partnership (KTP) in conjunction with Oxford Brookes University. The partnership aims to investigate using timely and relevant data-driven insights to improve the trading performance of hospitality merchants.
Oxford Brookes University, through its Tourism and Hospitality management program, is training the next generation of entrepreneurs in the sector and is at the cutting edge of academic research. Its research covers a broad range of hospitality merchants, from single location stores to large multinationals. The university has built a community of local businesses and created a world class user experience testing lab to support their research.
As a leading provider of point of sale and payments solutions, Epos Now looks forward to leveraging this collaboration to support the growth and success of businesses in the hospitality industry. With over 58,000 merchant locations on its platform globally, Epos Now is continuing to invest in growth and innovation to support small and medium-sized businesses.
Jason Downing, VP of Data at Epos Now, summarised the project: “With Epos Now’s long history and rich data set, we can bring more value to merchants to help them grow quickly. We hope to go beyond reporting to providing practical assistance for merchants to manage their daily operations. The team at Oxford Brookes bring a unique perspective and we can’t wait to start our collaboration with them”.
Rachel Wang, Senior Lecturer in Hospitality and Business Analytics at Oxford Brookes, said “Knowledge and adoption of analytics to improve business operations and aid in the decision-making process is more important than ever in the hospitality sector, especially as businesses face challenging trading conditions”.
Grzegorz Kapuscinski, Senior Lecturer in Tourism and Hospitality Management at Oxford Brookes, added “Understanding how to leverage digital marketing practices successfully will enable us to offer data solutions that truly reflect merchant needs”.
The partnership will receive support from InnovateUK, part of UKRI, through the Knowledge Transfer Partnerships programme. As part of the KTP, a graduate will be appointed and based within Epos Now, to deliver the project while being supported by the academic team. Hiring for the role will begin shortly, please see the Oxford Brookes University job board for more details.
About Epos Now:
Epos Now is a global payment and technology provider focused on small and medium businesses in the retail and hospitality sectors. Founded in 2011, its mission is to help a worldwide community of over 55,000 retail and hospitality locations harness the power of cloud technology to create exceptional customer experiences.
