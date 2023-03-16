FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 16, 2023

Patrol's Meghan Basinger Named March State Team Member of the Month

Public Information Specialist Meghan E. Basinger, of the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Public Information and Education Division, has been selected as the Missouri State Team Member of the Month for March 2023.

Meghan was selected because her quick thinking and the thoroughness with which she performs her duties helped prevent a potential loss of life far from her office in the Patrol’s Jefferson City headquarters. Meghan’s selection as Missouri Department of Public Safety Non-Sworn Team Member of the Month in February made her eligible for the state honor.

Meghan, who works at Patrol General Headquarters, creates content and manages the Patrol’s multiple social media accounts. On Aug. 25, 2022, a Patrol account Meghan monitors received emails from a woman experiencing a mental health crisis. The woman said she had been in a traffic crash and felt responsible, that she was extremely depressed, suicidal and that she was having “very bad thoughts.” Meghan utilized information in the emails to identify the woman through her social media accounts.

With the information Meghan obtained, the Patrol was able to determine the traffic crash occurred in the Rolla area. The information was forwarded to Troop I communications staff. Troop I and the Rolla Police Department developed further information, identified the woman, and located her. Meghan’s actions allowed personnel in Troop I to quickly take the appropriate action to help a person in need. Meghan’s attention to detail, dedication, and her strong work ethic led to a positive outcome to what could have been a tragic loss of life. Though not a trained first responder, Meghan’s dedication to her job duties and concern for the safety of others made her the ultimate first responder that day!

For more information, call 573-751-5432 or e-mail mike.oconnell@dps.mo.gov