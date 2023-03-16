Ivan Saldias, Keller Williams Realtor, Interviewed by Host Angelo Cruz on the CyberCEO Podcast

Ivan Saldias, Realtor, Leverages High-Level, Exclusive-to-His-Business, Virtual Cyberbacker to Increase Organizational Productivity - Mission Matters Podcast Agency

/EIN News/ -- Miami, FL, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Ivan Saldias is with Keller Williams Realty and has been a professional in the field for 15 years. He has partnered with Cyberbacker for the last five years. Having an exclusive professional dedicated to his team has made this relationship stand out from previous experiences. “We were unsuccessful with other companies because the resource working with you is also working with others. It’s not an exclusive agent working with you. So, you don’t get into the team’s culture like you would if someone was exclusive with you, like Cyberbacker,” said Saldias.

Once Saldias and his team partnered with Keller Williams Realty, they were introduced to Cyberbacker through coaches and other real estate executives. Sandia determined, “If top people in the industry use Cyberbacker, why don’t we try it? We gave it a try, and there is no way back! We couldn’t have made a better decision to get involved with Cyberbacker.”

Saldias explained that the offerings from Cyberbacker are vast, and depending on your needs, your virtual team member can be qualified for various tasks. “If you need a marketing person, social media person, or a transaction coordinator, Cyberbacker helps you with virtual leverage at a high level,” said Sandia. “As an agent, we are supposed to be focused on lead generation. We need our cyberbacker to do 80% of the administrative work,” he explained.

Saldias also gave kudos to the onboarding process with Cyberbacker. The questions asked during the business evaluation to find the right person for the job were thorough. “It was a smooth process. You guys do very well with the business evaluation and what the need is. You gave us three people to look at and received the cyberbackers’ info before we interviewed them. The Careerbacker took us by the hand and always ensured that we had qualified potential candidates,” recalled Saldias.

Another factor that stood out for Saldias is the genuine connection within the team. The human relationship, he determined, is the most important thing about creating a solid connection with a cyberbacker. His personal belief about this critical aspect is an important part of having a virtual team member. Saldias confirms by stating, “It is the relationship with the cyberbacker and how they can become part of the team. It may sound cliché, but they become part of your family,” he said with conviction. “It is very important that our team is happy,” Saldias added.

Listen to the full podcast interview by Angelo Cruz with Ivan Saldias on your favorite podcast channel

· iTunes

· Spotify

· Audible

· YouTube

· Mission Matters

In this podcast, the host covers the following:

· Ivan, tell us about your role in the business.

· What was the first thought that came to mind when you hear the word cyberbacker?

· What were the things that you needed your cyberbacker to leverage?

· Michelle, was this your first time working with someone virtually?

· Michelle, did you have specific expectations before joining a partnership like this?

· What were the tasks that you were going to be leveraging to your cyberbacker?

· Given the amount of time we have in a day, your cyberbacker helps with the 80% can you now focus on the 20%?

· How did you know that your cyberbacker was the perfect fit?

· What are your tips for having a successful partnership with a cyberbacker?

· What is the best part about each of your cyberbackers?

· What is the one thing that you like most about cyberbacker?

About the Podcast Host and Guest

Cyberbacker aims to match accomplished individuals to clients who share similar values and goals to optimize growth. Find more information at www.cyberbacker.com, or contact Cyberbacker directly by email: growth@cyberbacker.com or phone: +1 801 686 8043

Learn more about Ivan Saldias at Keller Williams Realty at www.SaldiasGroup.com

Media Communications

Inquiries: adamtorres@missionmatters.com

News Via KISS PR https://kisspr.com/







Attachment