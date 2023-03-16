Senator Marty Flynn Announces $9,132,280 to Support 36 Projects in the 22nd Senate District

Scranton, PA – March 16, 2023 – Senator Marty Flynn (D-Lackawanna/Luzerne) has announced a total of $9,132,280 in grants awarded to 36 projects in the 22nd Senatorial District through both the Local Share Account and the Multimodal Transportation Fund.

The Local Share Account was developed through the PA Racehorse Development and Gaming Act, which provides for the distribution of gaming revenues through the Commonwealth Financing Authority to support statewide projects in the public interest.

The following grants, totaling $7,782,280, were awarded through the Local Share Account:

$1,000,000 awarded to the City of Scranton for Nay Aug Waterplay Complex

$972,420 awarded to Wyoming Borough for 2022 Street Reconstruction Project

$505,782 awarded to the Greenfield Township Sewer Authority for the Pump Station Replacement Project

$500,000 awarded to Lackawanna County for Lackawanna County Pool Improvements

$500,000 awarded to Lackawanna County Transit Authority for Building and Maintenance Facility Construction

$500,000 awarded to the City of Pittston for Blight Remediation

$500,000 awarded to the City of Scranton for Adams Avenue Streetscape, Gateway, and Corridor Project

$400,000 awarded to Plains Township for a new fire truck pumper

$396,239 awarded to the City of Scranton for Grace Street Park

$300,000 awarded to Dunmore Borough for Dunmore Green Ridge Soccer Fields Renovation and Expansion Project

$250,000 awarded to the City of Wilkes-Barre for Hazle Street and Madison Street Retaining Walls Repair Project

$221,600 awarded to Avoca Borough for VFW Renovations and Building Addition

$175,000 awarded to Lackawanna County for Lackawanna Arts and Culture Vendor Huts Fabrication Project

$150,000 awarded to Throop Borough for Borough Building Roof Replacement

$150,000 awarded to West Pittston Borough for Municipal Building Renovations Project

$150,000 awarded to the City of Wilkes-Barre for Wyoming Valley Art League Building Capital Improvements

$130,000 awarded to Avoca Borough for Community Center Improvements

$126,604 awarded to Plains Township for Department of Public Works pickup and dump truck

$105,000 awarded to Dalton Borough to purchase a backhoe loader

$102,757 awarded to Dickson City Recreation Authority for Civic Center Improvements

$100,000 awarded to Dupont Borough for Public Park Enhancement Project

$100,000 awarded to Moosic Borough for Moosic Youth Center Roof Project

$100,000 awarded to Wyoming Borough for Municipal Equipment Project

$90,990 awarded to Old Forge Borough for Borough Safety Project

$57,882 awarded to South Abington Township for the purchase of a police vehicle

$50,532 awarded to Avoca Borough for the purchase of a new police interceptor vehicle

$50,000 awarded to Lackawanna Heritage Valley Authority for rehabilitation of Scranton Trolley #505

$38,427 awarded to Dalton Borough for the purchase of police camera equipment

$33,847 awarded to Dalton Borough for the purchase of a Kubota tractor

$25,200 awarded to Duryea Borough for the Duryea Wildcats Storage Facility

The Multimodal Transportation Fund provides grants to encourage economic development and ensure that a safe and reliable system of transportation is available to residents of the commonwealth. Funds may be used for the development, rehabilitation, and enhancement of transportation assets to existing communities, streetscape, lighting, sidewalk enhancement, pedestrian safety, connectivity of transportation assets, and transit-oriented development.

The following grants, totaling $1,350,000, were awarded through the Multimodal Transportation Fund:

$200,000 awarded to Dunmore Borough for rehabilitation to Industrial Park Road

$250,000 awarded to Lackawanna County for preliminary engineering of the Lackawanna River Pedestrian Bridge

$100,000 awarded to Old Forge School District for improvements to internal site traffic flow

$200,000 awarded to Pittston Township for roadway infrastructure improvements roadway infrastructure improvements on Armstrong Road

$200,000 awarded to West Pittston Borough for neighborhood accessibility improvements

$400,000 awarded to Wilkes University for sidewalk and streetscape improvements

“I’m proud to support so many projects across all parts of my Senate District,” said Senator Flynn. “This funding will be directed to diverse sources – improving roadways, eliminating blight, supporting law enforcement and first responders, and encouraging recreation – all to make the 22nd District a safer, cleaner, greener, and more inviting place to live.”

For a complete description of all of the projects awarded funding, visit here.

