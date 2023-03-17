Online Advertising Market to Observe Strong Growth by 2029: Google, Facebook, Twitter
HTF Market Intelligence published a new research document of 150+pages on" Online Advertising Market Insights, to 2028" with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Google LLC(United States), Facebook, Inc(United States), Microsoft Corporation(United States), Twitter Inc.(United States), Adobe Systems Inc.(United States), Baidu, Inc. (China), Yahoo Inc. (United States), IAC/InterActiveCorp (United States), Amazon.com, Inc (United States), Hulu, LLC (United States)
— Criag Francis
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Online Advertising market to witness a CAGR of 14.2% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Online Advertising Market Breakdown by Type (Social Media, Search Engine, Video, Email, Other Advertising Formats) by Platform (Mobile, Desktop and Laptop, Other Platforms) by End User (Automotive, Retail, Healthcare, BFSI, Telecom, Other End-user Verticals) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Online Advertising market size is estimated to increase by USD 770 Billion at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 319 Billion.
Definition:
The online advertising market refers to the ecosystem of advertising activities that take place over the internet. This includes advertising on websites, social media platforms, search engines, mobile apps, email, and other digital channels.
Market Trends:
Rapidly increasing investments associated with digital ads, particularly, online advertisements
Market Drivers:
The ongoing shift from Traditional to Online Advertising
Market Opportunities:
The rising popularity of Social Media across the world and Introduction of Video Advertising/Video Streaming
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Online Advertising Market: Social Media, Search Engine, Video, Email, Other Advertising Formats
Key Applications/end-users of Online Advertising Market: Automotive, Retail, Healthcare, BFSI, Telecom, Other End-user Verticals
Quick Snapshot and Extracts from TOC of Latest Edition
Overview of Online Advertising Market
Online Advertising Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2023-2028)
Online Advertising Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2023-2028)
Online Advertising Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2023-2028)
Online Advertising Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2023-2028)
Online Advertising Competitive Situation and Current Scenario Analysis
Strategic proposal for estimating sizing of core business segments
Players/Suppliers High Performance Pigments Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
Analyse competitors, including all important parameters of Online Advertising
Online Advertising Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Latest innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping of leading and merging industry players
