Toll Brothers Announces Edgewood at Hopkinton Model Home Grand Opening in Downtown Hopkinton, Massachusetts

New modern luxury community features stunning architectural and interior design

/EIN News/ -- HOPKINTON, Mass., March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of its model home at Edgewood at Hopkinton, a new single-family home community located on Whalen Road just minutes from the starting line of the Boston Marathon in Hopkinton, Massachusetts. The highly anticipated Edgewood at Hopkinton model home features innovative architecture and the perfect blend of luxury and modern farmhouse design.



Edgewood at Hopkinton is a private, peaceful enclave of only 29 single-family homes offering luxury living in a picturesque setting close to recreation, parks, shopping, and a commuter train station. Children will attend school in the Hopkinton School District, ranked the #2 Best School District in Massachusetts in the 2023 Niche Best School survey, including Hopkinton High School which Niche recognized as one of the Best High Schools in Massachusetts.

“Our new Edgewood at Hopkinton community offers personalized luxury living in a prime location,” said Dave Bauer, Division President of Toll Brothers in Massachusetts. “The newly opened model home showcases the community’s stunning home designs and is a must-see for home seekers in the Hopkinton area.”

The model home at Toll Brothers Edgewood at Hopkinton near downtown Hopkinton, Massachusetts is now open, showcasing stunning architectural and interior design.

The architectural designs of the homes in Edgewood at Hopkinton are unmatched, featuring open-concept floor plans ranging from 3,400 to over 4,700 square feet with 4 to 5 bedrooms. Home sites in the community average over 1.8 acres, the largest offered by Toll Brothers in Massachusetts. Home prices start at $1.6 million.

“Our new Edgewood at Hopkinton community offers personalized luxury living in a prime location,” said Dave Bauer, Division President of Toll Brothers in Massachusetts.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Edgewood at Hopkinton is close to shopping, dining, arts and entertainment, and recreational destinations, including Start Line Brewing, EMC Park, Whitehall State Park, as well as Hopkinton Country Club, recreational trails, and more. Major highways including Interstate 90 and Interstate 495 are easily accessible from Edgewood at Hopkinton, offering homeowners convenient access to Boston, Cape Cod, and New Hampshire.

The Toll Brothers onsite sales center at Edgewood at Hopkinton is now open daily at 22 Whalen Road in Hopkinton. For more information, call (855) 999-8655 or visit EdgewoodatHopkinton.com.

“The newly opened model home showcases the community’s stunning home designs and is a must-see for home seekers in the Hopkinton area.”

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9ad5f0fe-2abe-4a9b-b2ce-db5166772cd3

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/08b6ccf8-822c-4c91-934d-b4a5b1087ee8

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c6d934ab-5e55-4888-8168-188db720a2ce

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)