Enterprise Software Market is Expected to Reach the Valuation of USD 450.68 Billion by 2030, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Demand and Opportunity Outlook

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the enterprise software market is expected to reach USD 450.68 billion by 2030, which is USD 232.93 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 8.60% during the forecast period. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.

Enterprise software is a computer software designed to do specific creative, financial, productive and daily business works. It is generally used to automate the business. It helps small business and companies owners to create, manage, promote, sell, market and scale their businesses. The usage of enterprise software is important became it helps in faster decision making, planning and design, implementation of the latest technologies, data analysis, customer support, and techniques in supply chain management.

The enterprise software market is projected to have significant growth during the forecast period due to the increasing usage of cloud-based services in both small and medium sized businesses. Small organizations are adding cloud-based technology into their enterprises to reduce the upfront costs and access business-critical applications at the suitable place and time. The IT expenditure on enterprise software was augmented at a rate of 9 percent during 2017-18. Companies are widely adopting cloud-based enterprise software to accelerate the overall productivity of an organization.

Key Market Players:

IBM (U.S.)

Microsoft (U.S.)

Orcale (U.S.)

SAP ( Germany )

) Salesforce, Inc. (U.S,)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (U.S.)

Broadcom (U.S.)

VMware, Inc. (U.S.)

TIBCO Software Inc. (U.S.)

Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd. ( India )

) SYSPRO ( South Africa )

) Epicor Software Corporation (U.S.)

Infor (U.S.)

Accenture ( Ireland )

) Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.)

Deltek, Inc. (U.S.)

TABLEAU SOFTWARE, LLC, (U.S.)

QlikTech International AB ( Sweden ),

), DataRobot Inc., (U.S.)

MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED (U.S.)

We can add or profile new company as per client need in the report. Final confirmation to be provided by research team depending upon the difficulty of survey.

Recent Development

In 2022, SurePoint Technologies, a practice and financial management solutions provider for law firms, announced their acquisition with Cole Valley Software, a customer relationship management solution for legal professionals. With this acquisition, they will provide a legal technology platform that incorporates real-time CRM into financial data and practice management, enabling law firms to grow and manage client relationships.

In 2022, CRMNEXT, a global CRM solution provider for financial services, announced a partnership with Wescom Resources Group, a technology solutions provider, to streamline their IT operations. With this acquisition, they will provide credit unions with a customer relationship management solution for financial institutions.

In 2022, Oracle announced its partnership with Informatica to bring governance products and Informatica's data integration to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. This partnership would bring effective value to bring better data science and analytics to their organizations.

In 2022, SAP SE collaborated with Accenture, an information technology (IT) services and consulting company. With this collaboration, the company aimed to support large enterprises and provide continuous innovation by integrating RISE with SOAR and SAP with Accenture to support our customers in becoming intelligent.

Opportunities

Surging mergers and collaboration between major market players

The surging mergers and collaboration between major market players is expected to create ample opportunities for the market. For instance, IBM Corporation partnered with Salesforce in 2018 to integrate their artificial intelligence platform and provide an improved customer service experience. IBM's cognitive computing technology platform called Watson and Salesforce's in-house AI platform called Einstein collaborated to provide AI-driven recommendations for future actions.

Increasing emergence of e-commerce in multiple sectors

Increasing emergence of e-commerce in multiple sectors will generate lucrative opportunities for the market growth. E-commerce websites establish direct business relationships with end customers and minimalize the lead time across various sectors. According to a report by Walmart, Flipkart group is showing major growth, with its growth merchandise value growing by 12 times and reaching $7.5 Billion from 2014 to 2018. Organizations require customized enterprise software to analyze and manage customer data, further broadening the scope for market growth opportunities.

Enterprise Software Market Segmentation:

Type

Organization Size

Solution

Software-Defined Networking (SDN) Switching

Cloud Virtualization

Software-Defined Networking (SDN) Controllers

Application

Order Processing

Procurement

Scheduling

Supply Chain

Customer Information Management

Sales Accounting

Web Services

Energy Management

Government

End User

Cloud Service Providers

Retail

Banking

Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Enterprises

Academia and Government

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Telecommunication Service Providers

Key Drivers:

Rising product launches by major market to support company for data-driven decision-making

Increasing product launch by major market to support company for data-driven decision-making is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, IBM revealed Business Analytics Enterprise suite in 2022. It is mainly designed to help enterprises break down analytics silos and data to make data-driven decisions rapidly and navigate the unpredictable disruptions. This launch further builds on IBM's strategy to offer companies with solutions to support data-driven decision-making.

Growing demand for customer relationship management software among enterprises

The growing demand for customer relationship management software among enterprises is anticipated to propel the market growth in the forecast period. Customer relationship management software (CRM software) helps to analyzes and manages customer interactions and data across the customer lifecycle. It helps to analyze and collect data and customer interactions throughout the customer lifecycle.

Enterprise Software Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The countries covered in Enterprise Software market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific, South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa.

North America dominates the enterprise software market owing to the prevalence of improved and well-established infrastructure in this region. Furthermore, growing cloud computing applications and increasing adoption of advanced technology will further boost the market growth in this region.

Asia-Pacific will continue to project the highest compound annual growth rate during the forecast period of 2023-2030 because of the increasing adoption of advanced systems and technology in this region. Furthermore, increasing preferences toward business intelligence and analytics will further boost the market growth in this region.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Enterprise Software Market: Regulations Market Overview Global Enterprise Software Market, By Type Global Enterprise Software Market, By Organization Size Global Enterprise Software Market, By Solution Global Enterprise Software Market, By Application Global Enterprise Software Market, By End User Global Enterprise Software Market, By Region Global Enterprise Software Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

