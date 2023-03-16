Global Food Logistics Market to 2028: Players Include Schneider National, CaseStack, A.N. Deringer, Echo Global Logistics and Evans Distribution Systems

DUBLIN, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Food Logistics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global food logistics market size reached US$ 106.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 167.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.88% during 2022-2028.

Food logistics involves planning, implementing, and controlling the movement of different food products and beverages within a supply chain. It comprises inbound and outbound transportation, warehousing, fleet management, material handling, order fulfilment, inventory management, and demand planning.

It assists in ensuring that the food products are stored at optimum temperatures to maintain their freshness and quality. It also helps create additional value, improve efficiency, reduce costs, and cater to the consumer experience. As several restaurants, cafes, and hotels are relying on food delivery apps to deliver quick meals, there is a rise in the need for food logistics worldwide.

There is an increase in the awareness among individuals about the benefits of ordering food products through online portals, which offer easy availability, convenience, and wide product catalogs. This, in confluence with the thriving e-commerce industry, represents one of the major factors positively influencing the demand for food logistics.

In addition, rapid urbanization, busy lifestyles, considerable reliance on smartphones, rising penetration of the high-speed internet and expanding purchasing power of individuals are contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the growing preference for ordering fresh and high-quality food products and shifting consumer inclination towards a hassle-free shopping experience is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Besides this, the escalating demand for robotic solutions among food product manufacturers and retailers to perform repetitive production tasks, manage inventory, automated packaging, and monitor deliveries are fueling the market growth.

Apart from this, key players are offering food logistics monitoring systems integrated with advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR), blockchain, and the internet of things (IoT). These systems provide real-time information and predictive alerts of warehouse management, transportation, and delivery, which is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry players.

