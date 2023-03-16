AirAnswers® and SAGE Industrial Corporation Join Forces to Protect Cannabis Crops & Employees

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirAnswers® has announced a new partnership today with SAGE Industrial Corporation. The two companies join forces to identify and eliminate airborne molds and pathogens that can destroy cannabis crops and seriously impact the health of cultivation employees.



AirAnswers® is the only commercially available comprehensive air sampling system that detects, identifies, and measures all airborne biological particles including molds (powdery mildew, botrytis, and aspergillus), mycotoxins, viruses, and allergens, down to 0.1 micron in size. AirAnswers® technology provides cultivators the ability to assess and to monitor indoor grow facilities for the presence of biological contaminants such as aspergillus, botrytis, and powdery mildew. With AirROS by SAGE Industrial® purification system and AirAnswers air diagnostic system, cultivators can ensure that their crops will be healthier, leading to a greater likelihood of better yields and passing state requirements.

"AirAnswers® gives us and our customers the ability to monitor air contamination and verify successful implementation of pathogenic controls. The AirAnswers® device is simple to use, quick and easy to get results from the lab, and accurate for good analysis."

– Brian Taylor, CEO

"This partnership with SAGE Industrial echoes Peter Drucker: "You can't manage what you don't measure." Combining the analytical performance of AirAnswers with the remediation technology of SAGE industrial completes an Air Quality system for growers that will measure and manage the environment for cultivators. I'm looking forward to a very successful partnership with our colleagues at SAGE."

-Jim Koziarz, CEO

About SAGE Industrial:

Our commercial air and surface purifiers use ROS (Reactive Oxygen Species) to reduce pathogens, bacteria, molds (Botrytis, Aspergillus, & Powdery Mildew) cross-contamination, and odor control. The ROS is organic, which means it doesn't use chemicals. AirROS by SAGE commercial air & surface purifiers clean surfaces and air in cannabis facilities such as grow rooms, greenhouses, mothering rooms, cloning rooms, growing areas, drying/trim processing areas. We also make portable options for transport or as the job requires.

We are a Clovis, CA. (Fresno) based company that manufactures Surface & Air Purification Equipment. MADE in the USA! For over 15 years we have applied our technology to Destroy, Purify, & Defend perishables including Meats, Poultry, Seafood, Fresh Fruit & Vegetables, Nuts, Wine, Flowers, and Cannabis. To learn more about AirROS technology, visit us at AirROSshield.com or call 855-201-07243.

