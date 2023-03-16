Blueprint Vegas Reaches 100 Speaker Milestone for Industry's Most Vital Event

2500+ Executives will gather from across the real estate technology ecosystem in Las Vegas this September

Blueprint Vegas, the leading event bringing together innovators and decision-makers powering the revolution in real estate and construction technology, has announced that over 100 senior executives are now confirmed to participate as speakers at its must-attend annual conference in Las Vegas this fall.

Newly announced speakers include:



Adena Hefets, CEO & Co-Founder, Divvy Homes

KJ Joshi, Global Managing Director, Equinix

Vishal Garg, CEO & Founder, Better

Lauren Alpyrie, VP Global Innovation, PGIM RE

Donald Holley, Managing Director, AGNC Ventures

Linda Isaacson, Partner & Head of ESG, ACRE

Faisal Butt, Managing Partner & Founder, Pi Labs

Janine Jovanovic, Chief Growth Officer, Middleburg

Errol Samuelson, Chief Industry Development Officer, Zillow

David Swiatkowski, SVP & Head of Construction, Starwood

Tessa Lau, CEO & Co-Founder, Dusty Robotics

Becca Timms, Director of ESG, Jamestown LP

Chris Stern, Co-Head and Managing Director, Trimble Ventures

Alex Shtarkman, Vice President, Revolution Ventures

To see the full list of 100 thought leaders, please click here.

They join the initial slate of founders and innovators from some of the most dynamic startups, VCs and real estate firms in the world. These include real estate tech icons like Pete Flint, General Partner, NFX; Brendan Wallace, Managing Partner & Co-Founder, Fifth Wall; Karen Hollinger, Managing Director, KKR Capstone; Mitchell Moinian, Principal, Moinian Group; Spencer Rascoff, Chair & Co-Founder, Pacaso; and Clelia Peters, Managing Partner, Era Ventures.

"We have been avid proponents of Blueprint from its inception. More than the growth in attendees, what excites us is the quality of the leaders who use Blueprint Vegas as the place to advance the use of technology in the built world" said Tigre Wenrich, CEO of LAB Ventures. He added "Blueprint Vegas is a must-attend for builders, owners, operators, developers, and managers from all asset classes across the globe. We are thrilled to once again partner with the team to create an experience unlike any other in the world of real estate events."

Taking place at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas from September 11-13, 2023, Blueprint Vegas will cover topics touching all of the different real estate asset classes, as well as all the different ways that technology impacts real estate. There will also be pre-conference events focused on sustainability, multifamily technology, early-stage startups, and construction technology.

Blueprint will feature a Plenary stage, four Breakout stages, an Innovation stage, pre-conference workshops, and a large-scale Expo Hall. Organized networking events will include two l receptions as well as a Kick Off and our Official After Party and concert on September 13th. Event technology will facilitate pre-scheduled 1:1 meetings. Meanwhile, Office Hours will offer startups the chance to have walk-up meetings with leading VCs.

Visit http://www.blueprintvegas.com to view the full list of speakers to date and learn how to register. Prices increase March 24!

About Blueprint:

Blueprint is the premiere real estate and technology gathering convening the boldest innovative startups, industry leaders and VCs from across the ecosystem to discuss the future of the built world. Blueprint is powered by Connectiv, the premiere events studio that produces Manifest, Medicarians and Transform.

