ModMed to Showcase the Latest Advancements in Its Dermatology Suite of Solutions at AAD 2023 Annual Meeting

Healthcare technology company to unveil the latest in its specialized software solution designed specifically to support dermatology care

ModMed® today announced that it will showcase the latest advancements in its ModMed Dermatology suite of solutions at the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting, in New Orleans.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230316005554/en/

ModMed helps dermatology practices manage their clinical, financial and operational workflows by offering flexible data solutions that result in what the healthcare tech company calls WOW Moments. These are moments when physicians realize that there are solutions to help their practice run more efficiently, saving them time and helping them manage their day-to-day tasks. Examples include prior authorizations for prescriptions, suggested billing and coding based on clinical documentation, reporting that shows high-level trends and is easy to interpret, an insurance eligibility system that scans major insurance payers in minutes prior to the patient's appointment, and a quoting tool that can provide quotes to help clarify potential costs for patients.

"Many challenges such as physician burnout and staff shortages continue to affect the daily lives of dermatologists," said Dr. Jordan Miller, senior medical director of dermatology at ModMed. "Throughout all of these shifts, ModMed has remained focused on ways in which we can improve and enhance our solutions to help ease these extra administrative burdens."

"Selecting ModMed Dermatology's end-to-end solution was an easy decision. It is far superior, in so many aspects, compared to other EHR/PM systems I've used. It enables us to provide a seamless patient experience from check-in to checkout," said Ruben Cota, business manager at Greenbrae Dermatology and Exceptional Dermatology Care.

During the AAD Annual Meeting March 17–19, the ModMed team will showcase its suite of intuitive solutions including:

ModMed AMP: marketing services for dermatologists aimed at helping professionals create and manage their online presence. Includes digital marketing, website design and management, and e-commerce services that work together with reputation management service.

marketing services for dermatologists aimed at helping professionals create and manage their online presence. Includes digital marketing, website design and management, and e-commerce services that work together with reputation management service. Patient Engagement: appointment reminders and tools that can help speed up check-in and enable patients to request appointments, request prescription refills and view statements to manage their care.

In addition, ModMed will show a series of quick videos that demonstrate how the use of its clinical documentation can help reduce manual and mundane tasks, saving time for practices and their staffs, equipped with intelligent automation that the ModMed dermatology-specific system provides.

If you're attending AAD, stop by ModMed BOOTH #4239 March 17–19.

For more information about ModMed Dermatology, please visit www.modmed.com/dermatology.

About ModMed

ModMed is transforming healthcare by placing doctors and patients at the center of care through an intelligent, specialty-specific cloud platform. With our electronic health records (EHR) and practice management (PM) systems, and our revenue cycle management (RCM) services, our all-in-one solution empowers specialty medical practices by providing clinical, financial and operational software solutions. Our staff physicians help to develop products and services for allergy, dermatology, gastroenterology, OBGYN, ophthalmology, orthopedics, otolaryngology, pain management, plastic surgery, podiatry and urology practices, as well as ambulatory surgery centers. For more information, visit modmed.com. Connect with ModMed via its blog, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230316005554/en/