Read more about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Carroll County

Temple, Carroll County, GA (March 15, 2023) – ﻿ The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Carroll County, Georgia. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on March 15, 2023. One man, identified as Robert Bruce Clendenin, age 76, was shot and killed. No officers were injured in this incident.

The preliminary information indicates that on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at approximately 5:00 p.m. the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 100 block of Bar J Road, Temple, Carroll County, Georgia in reference to a dispute between neighbors in which one neighbor was pointing a gun at another neighbor and had fired the gun during the dispute. Carroll County deputies arrived on scene and encountered Clendenin with a gun. Deputies attempted to communicate with Clendenin and convince him to put down the gun, but the deputies were unsuccessful. Clendenin pointed the gun at deputies at which time one deputy fired his weapon and hit Clendenin. Clendenin was taken, by ambulance, to Tanner Villa Rica Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy on Clendenin.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.