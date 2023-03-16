Executive Coach Dr. Lucille Maddalena to be Featured on Close Up Radio

BELMAR, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American workforce is at a crossroads! The questions posed every day to Executive Coach, Dr. Lucille Maddalena are issues you might face and that can make a difference in your future success as well as your personal and mental health.

For example, many wonder if this is the right time to make a career move. Working with senior leaders in transition, Dr. Maddalena, a highly sought-after Executive Coach states: “Leaders in transition will always continue to move forward in their careers, even in this confusing work environment. Some may seek to take on greater authority in their current firm or expand their skill set by accepting different challenging work, perhaps in a different company or field.”

“The last few years have been tumultuous. Out of the post-pandemic complexities we all face, it appears that we have all grown and seek more from our workday” noted Dr. Maddalena. “The leaders I work with are committed to developing a path to success while maintaining a home life: not an easy task.”

Dr. Maddalena believes that “To accept any challenge, to take the risk to move to something new, there is one skill you must be certain of: the ability to connect with others, to win the support and especially the respect of those above you, your peers and your direct reports.”

Her message is clear: “No one can win in isolation. When you take a position in a new firm or move to a different division and accept new responsibilities, your first task is to get to know who you are working with and share a bit about yourself. Forming working relationships requires building trust, connecting to gain rapport, and exhibiting empathy: those are the qualities that define you as a leader.“

“Titles have little to do with leadership. Leadership is the ability to inspire followership. It is in the definition itself: to be a leader you must have followers.” Dr. Maddalena has coached hundreds of C-level executives and senior managers to succeed in their chosen career. She has also helped firms develop on-site coaching programs at sites globally, collaborating with her specially trained team of MTM coaches: “We combine proven management practices with practical interpersonal communication skills to guide leaders on all levels.”

Dr. Maddalena believes that you cannot succeed in any occupation until you have the respect of those you work with. Her clients describe her coaching as enabling them to find their unique voice. “To have a willingness to be vulnerable shows you have the power and strength to admit you don’t have all the answers. Successful managers rely on rapport with their team to stay informed. They model leadership by cheering the discovery of a mistake because it can lead to quick action rather than left to become overwhelming, difficult to overcome.” Dr. Maddalena emphasizes that “it takes strength to express emotions: being real, being authentic builds trust and allows colleagues to express opinions openly.”

Describing coaching as a way to cultivate self-awareness and assess risk, Dr. Maddalena adds: “Coaching does not change anyone: it will enable you to explore and determine how you want to be seen and what you want to achieve. Self-awareness empowers us to make better decisions, show our strengths and acknowledge weaknesses, thus helping us understand and present our goals and objectives.”

Dr. Maddalena offers this advice to leaders in transition: “Coaching helps you focus, to continue to learn and develop yourself.” She adds: “Setting goals, gaining knowledge, improves and sharpens your skills enabling you to evaluate risk to fulfill your company’s mission and most importantly, live up to your personal values both at home and at work. Our lives are short – let’s find a way to feel successful and appreciate our contribution, to enjoy every day at home and at work.”

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno