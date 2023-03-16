Public hearing March 28 on Children's Minnesota relocation of Epilepsy Monitoring Unit in St. Paul to Minneapolis campus

News Release

March 16, 2023

Contact information

A public hearing for the relocation of Children’s Minnesota Epilepsy unit in St. Paul to its Minneapolis campus is scheduled for 6 p.m. on March 28, 2023. There will be no reduction of services.

The Health Regulation Division of the Minnesota Department of Health will provide a forum for greater Twin Cities metro area residents to discuss the relocation of Children's Minnesota Epilepsy Monitoring Unit from Saint Paul to Minneapolis in the summer of 2023 (no sooner than June 15, 2023).

All health care services will remain the same and relocate to the Minneapolis campus.

Participants can join the public hearing via the Microsoft Teams Event Children’s Minnesota Epilepsy unit relocation public hearing or by calling 651-395-7448 and using the access code 858 833 319.

Comments or questions may also be submitted online at Minnesota Children’s epilepsy unit Relocation Public Hearing by March 28, 2023.

In June 2021, the Minnesota Legislature passed legislation requiring a public notice and a public hearing before closure of a hospital or hospital campus, relocation of services, or cessation in offering certain services. Additional detail about this legislation is available at Minnesota Statutes Sec. 31.

Media inquiries:

Garry Bowman

MDH Communications

651-529-5164

Garry.Bowman@state.mn.us