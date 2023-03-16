Idaho Economic Advisory Council Announces March MeetingMar16

MEDIA ALERT

BOISE, Idaho (March 16, 2023) – The Idaho Economic Advisory Council (EAC) will meet on Thursday, March 23, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. MT.

The Economic Advisory Council‘s (EAC) mission is to advise the Governor and Idaho Commerce on goals and objectives that further economic development within Idaho. The council provides Tax Reimbursement Incentive (TRI) recommendations to the Idaho Commerce director and recommendations to the Governor on applications for the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and the Rural Community Investment Fund (RCIF). Council members also advise their regions on economic development opportunities and represent their regional interests to state government.

Limited in-person seating will be available in the Clearwater Conference Room located on the second floor of the J.R. Williams Building at 700 W. State Street Boise, Idaho 83702.

Meeting ID: 965 1976 4609

Join by desktop or mobile device here.

