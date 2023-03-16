IBN Announces Gamechangers LIVE Interview with McEwen Mining Inc. Chairman and Chief Owner Rob McEwen

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – IBN , a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities, today announces that Rob McEwen , Chairman and Chief Owner of McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) , an asset rich diversified gold and silver producer in the Americas with a large exposure to copper through its McEwen Copper subsidiary, recently appeared on Gamechangers LIVE, a podcast series putting a spotlight on individuals who are gamechangers in their fields and sharing perspective on their journeys, mindsets, struggles and successes in an effort to inspire and inform listeners.

The broadcast, hosted by Executive Coach and Speaker Sergio Tigera, is available for on-demand viewing on Gamechangers LIVE .

During the interview, McEwen discussed his professional background and the factors that led him to the gold industry.

“My father introduced me to the role of gold as a store of wealth when I was in my early teens… He saw that gold was going to play an ever-increasing role in one’s financial portfolio in the future as currencies were being debased by governments issuing fiat currency and incurring unsustainable levels of debt. So, it was almost by osmosis through our conversations at the dining room table that convinced me that I should be going toward gold,” McEwen said. “After college, I joined a brokerage firm and started in research and then sales. After several years, I went back to school, got an MBA and joined Merrill Lynch. A couple of years later I left and bought control of my father’s brokerage firm, where I was active researching and investing in gold bullion and gold mining companies as a portfolio manager for several gold mutual funds and a closed end gold fund. Over the years, I was fortunate to meet a number of individuals who were serial discoverers of large mineral deposits. It was their record of discoveries that led me to believe there were many more discoveries still to be made and inspired me to jump out of the investment industry and into the mining industry to see if I could also climb up into that jet stream.”

“During the last year of my undergraduate degree, I followed my business prof’s suggestion to run for student council president, and, while I placed second, the dye was cast. Three years later when I returned to do my MBA, I was drawn like a moth to a flame toward student politics… I was elected president of the graduate business students council and served as an advisor to the Deans. Along the way, I realized that by stepping forward, assuming and embracing responsibility, you gain much greater control over your future. You can drive it… you can make it! After that, I always strived to lead and push into the unknown.”

After discussing personal experiences ranging from a skeleton ride down the Cresta Run to an upcoming space voyage with Virgin Galactic , McEwen provided some insight into his pioneering approach to the mining industry.

“I came into the mining industry as an owner and CEO, looked around and had a lot of questions about why things were done a certain way… Most of the people in the mining industry have degrees in geology and mining engineering. I did not. I came from the investment industry, so my perspective was different. I found myself questioning some of the fundamental assumptions of the mining industry and seeing opportunities that were not apparent to many in the industry. Our Goldcorp Challenge in year 2000 broke many of the practices of mining and was a pioneer in online incentivized crowd sourcing.”

Throughout the interview, McEwen provided an example of how this approach helped him catapult a stagnated mining firm onto Business Week’s list of the ‘50 Most Innovative Companies on the Web’.

Learn more by viewing the full interview on Gamechangers LIVE .

About McEwen Mining Inc.

McEwen Mining is a gold and silver producer with operations in Nevada, Canada, Mexico and Argentina. In addition, it owns 68% of McEwen Copper, which owns the large, advanced-stage Los Azules copper project in Argentina. The company’s goal is to improve the productivity and life of its assets with the objective of increasing its share price and providing a yield. McEwen’s chair and chief owner has personally provided the company with $220 million and takes an annual salary of $1. To learn more about the company, visit www.McEwenMining.com

