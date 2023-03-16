Métis Crossing CEO Included in Globe and Mail’s Changemakers: 50 Emerging Leaders Reinventing How Canada Does Business
Métis Crossing CEO, Juanita Marois, included alongside activists, executives, entrepreneurs, and academics with a devotion to making the world a better place.
Juanita’s leadership helped build Métis Crossing from the ground up into the world-class cultural destination that it is today.”SMOKY LAKE, AB, CANADA, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On February 24th Juanita Marois, CEO of Métis Crossing, was included in the Globe and Mail’s Changemakers; a list of emerging leaders reinventing how Canada does business.
— Audrey Poitras, President of the Métis Nation of Alberta
Finalists were evaluated based on their ideas, accomplishments, and impact. Out of hundreds of submissions, the list was narrowed to 50 activists, executives, entrepreneurs, and academics who have a single-minded devotion to making the world a better place.
“At Métis Crossing we work tirelessly each day to move the needle on Indigenous Tourism, and what it means to share Indigenous stories through the lens of tourism,” said Juanita Marois, CEO, Métis Crossing. “We are fortunate to be able to work alongside so many devoted individuals and organizations that are committed to sharing the distinct Indigenous story of the Métis people in a new and experiential way. Indigenous tourism is about bridging the gap between peoples, the sharing of Indigenous stories and businesses – it is a tool for reconciliation."
Juanita has openly shared her story of Indigenous identity with the Globe and Mail. Like many Métis families, her’s chose not to identify, and Juanita did not grow up in the Métis community. As an adult, Juanita reconnected with her heritage. Today, Métis Crossing works to ensure families never have to make a decision like that again. From handmade quilts on the beds to a wildlife park that’s home to heritage species like bison and elk, everything on the 688-acre property is designed to educate guests about Métis heritage, provide a cultural home for citizens of the Indigenous nation, and feed into a self-sustaining economy designed to ensure continuous Métis stewardship of the land.
"Juanita is a Métis woman on a mission to fundamentally change worldviews about who the Métis people are, the essential role the Métis played in the making of Canada, and the roles the Métis continue to play advancing Indigenous rights and contributing to our society and economy today," said Audrey Poitras, President of the Métis Nation of Alberta. "Juanita’s leadership helped build Métis Crossing from the ground up into the world-class cultural destination that it is today."
About Métis Crossing
Métis Crossing is the first major Métis cultural destination in Alberta and the premier place for Alberta Métis cultural interpretation, education, gatherings and business development. Sitting on 688-acres of land, comprised of river lot titles from the original Métis settlers to the region in the late 1800s, the Crossing is designed to engage and excite visitors through an exploration of Métis cultural experiences.
The Métis Crossing site was purchased by the Métis Nation of Alberta (MNA), with support from Canative Housing Corporation and the Belcourt Brosseau Foundation, almost 20 years ago. Métis Crossing continues to operate as an affiliate of the MNA. And today boasts over $25 million in community infrastructure.
Established in 1928, the MNA is the democratically elected government of the Métis Nation within Alberta that seeks to advance the socio-economic and cultural well-being of the Métis people of Alberta.
