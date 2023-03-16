myWorld has been ranked #1 on Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Loyalty Programs 2023
myWorld Awarded on Newsweek’s America’s Best Loyalty Programs 2023 ListFLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- myWorld has been ranked #1 in its category on Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Loyalty Programs 2023. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on February 14th 2023 and can currently be viewed on Newsweek’s website.
America's Best Loyalty Programs 2023 were selected based on the results of an independent survey taken by more than 4,000 U.S. customers who are members of loyalty programs of retailers or service providers in the United States. In total, approximately 16,000 evaluations were collected. Customers were given the opportunity to evaluate various loyalty programs based on six evaluation criteria relevant to consumer experience: Likelihood of Recommendation, Ease & Enjoyment, Benefit, Overall Satisfaction, Customer Support, and Trust.
myWorld is ecstatic to be recognized on Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Loyalty Programs 2023.
Jonathan Urban, COO Americas at myWorld: Receiving the #1 Ranking in our category is a testament to the dedication of our local employees in America and our support functions around the World. We listened intently to both our customers and our partners to build a loyalty software that was responsive for both the business and the customer. We look forward to building on this success by offering even more rewards to more customers and more businesses throughout the World.
Gian Marco Bronzato, CEO Americas at myWorld: Thanks to everyone who is part of the myWorld family, this recognition is for all of us! Our commitment to providing world-class service and support to meet the needs of myWorld Shoppers and Partners has finally been recognized in America – Amazing Success! This is another step towards becoming the No. 1 Benefits platform in the world, our corporate vision. We are taking the Shopping with Benefits experience to the next level!
myWorld operates the world-leading myWorld Benefit Program, which offers a wealth of attractive Benefits for Shoppers, retailers and service providers alike. Shoppers can enjoy Shopping Points and Cashback with every purchase from myWorld Partners - regardless of whether they shop online or in-store.
In turn, Partners benefit from an efficient customer loyalty program, which helps them increase their visibility and sales. More than 15 million customers and 150,000 Partners in over 50 markets already use the myWorld Benefit Program.
Businesses can benefit by joining here: myWorld Partnership
