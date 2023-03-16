President Võ Văn Thưởng receives more congratulations from Malaysia, Germany, US

VIETNAM, March 16 - HÀ NỘI — Leaders of more countries and the Secretary-General of the United Nations have offered congratulations to President Võ Văn Thưởng on his recent election as the State leader of Việt Nam by the 15th National Assembly.

In his congratulatory letter, King of Malaysia Al-Sultan Abdullah expressed his belief that under President Thưởng’s leadership, Việt Nam will continue recording fast development and stronger economic growth. On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic relationship, he also highlighted his hope for close cooperation with Thưởng to further enhance their countries’ strategic partnership.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier emphasised the traditional friendship between Germany and Việt Nam and affirmed that his country will join the Southeast Asian nation in expanding ties in trade, investment and labour, as well as cooperation in international issues of common concern like climate change.

Offering congratulations, US President Joe Biden reiterated his country’s commitment to supporting an independent and prosperous Việt Nam while voicing his wish to work with President Thưởng to promote the two countries’ cooperation and friendship on basis of common interests. He also noted with satisfaction the numerous achievements obtained recently such as in increasing people-to-people exchange, controlling COVID-19, and fighting climate change, which he said have contributed to common security and prosperity in the region.

Meanwhile, Governor General of Canada Mary Simon held that the two countries’ relations have been growing strongly within the framework of their comprehensive partnership and on the basis of common interests and mutual respect. She said that she hopes bilateral ties will harvest more achievements and continue flourishing for the sake of the two peoples, especially amid the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic relationship in 2023.

On this occasion, President Thưởng also received congratulations from President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan, President of Poland Andrzej Duda, Queen of Denmark Margrethe II, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Finland Sauli Niinisto, President of the Seychelles Wavel Ramkalawan, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedow, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. — VNS