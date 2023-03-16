ThreatLocker enters agreement to acquire assets of HyperQube and appoints Craig Stevenson to Leadership Team

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThreatLocker®, a pioneer in endpoint protection technologies, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire assets of virtualization technology HyperQube, and is appointing Craig Stevenson, former CEO of HyperQube as Director of ThreatLocker Ops.



ThreatLocker Ops (Ops) was announced last month at ThreatLocker’s Zero Trust World conference. Ops is a policy-driven system that monitors behavior patterns of software with the addition of detection and alerts through event logging.

“I am incredibly excited for the opportunity to model new cyber threats at scale. My new position at ThreatLocker will create more avenues to assist in the threat detection landscape by optimizing these endpoint security tools for the IT industry,” said Stevenson.

Stevenson will report to ThreatLocker CEO and Co-Founder Danny Jenkins. Stevenson brings a wealth of experience in developing and launching new products, as well as an elite reputation in the cybersecurity space. Before HyperQube, Stevenson occupied roles at Raytheon Technologies and John Hopkins University.

“We are excited to enhance the ThreatLocker® Testing Environment, a product that allows companies to validate software integrity before introducing it into their environment, with HyperQube’s technology,” said Jenkins. “We are delighted to have Craig as a part of the team, bringing his years of developing and growing software products to ThreatLocker Ops. His talent and drive will bring significant value and guidance to the new ThreatLocker Ops product and assist all stakeholders in taking conscious steps to harden their endpoint and server security.”

The Ops platform also integrates with ThreatLocker’s Community, a forum that allows businesses to access public policies from experts at ThreatLocker and similar businesses within the community.

To learn more about ThreatLocker Ops visit threatlocker.com/platform/threatlocker-ops.

About ThreatLocker

ThreatLocker® is a leader in endpoint protection technologies, providing enterprise-level cybersecurity tools to improve the security of servers and endpoints. The ThreatLocker platform with Application Allowlisting, Ringfencing™, Storage Control, Elevation Control, Endpoint Network Control, Configuration Management and Operational Alert solutions are leading the cybersecurity market toward a more secure approach of blocking the exploits of unknown application vulnerabilities. To learn more about ThreatLocker® visit: www.threatlocker.com.

About HyperQube

HyperQube is a “cyber range as a service” offering that enables enterprises to quickly and easily build an exact copy of any IT infrastructure or network to determine how the connected environment responds to changes caused by software updates, new technologies, and unplanned events such as outages or cyberattacks. HyperQube’s virtualized test environments can be built in minutes and just as easily modified, re-used and shared, giving organizations a crystal ball look at the future to see and better understand what will happen.

