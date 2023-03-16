Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,451 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 387,242 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in a Homicide: 1600 Block of 17th Place, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announces an arrest made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Thursday, March 9, 2023, in the 1600 block of 17th Place, Southeast.

 

At approximately 2:41 am, Sixth District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from an apparent stab wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

 

The decedent has been identified as 34-year-old Johnathan Craig, of Lanham, MD.

 

On Wednesday, March 15, 2023, 64-year-old Garland Davis, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.

 

###

 

 

You just read:

Arrest Made in a Homicide: 1600 Block of 17th Place, Southeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more