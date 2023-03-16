Arrest Made in a Homicide: 1600 Block of 17th Place, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announces an arrest made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Thursday, March 9, 2023, in the 1600 block of 17th Place, Southeast.

At approximately 2:41 am, Sixth District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from an apparent stab wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 34-year-old Johnathan Craig, of Lanham, MD.

On Wednesday, March 15, 2023, 64-year-old Garland Davis, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.

###