Docket Number:
FDA-2018-D-0338
Issued by:

Guidance Issuing Office

Center for Drug Evaluation and Research

Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research

The Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) (Title II of Public Law 113-54) amended the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act) to establish requirements for product tracing, verification, and product identification for certain drug products that are distributed in the United States. Many of the terms used in these requirements are defined in section 581 of the FD&C Act (21 U.S.C. 360eee).

