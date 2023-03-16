DSH Hotel Advisors Arranges the Sale of the 117-Room Quality Inn Kennedy Space Center for $7,400,000 to Internationally Based Buyer

TAMPA, Fla., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DSH Hotel Advisors, a national hotel brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Tampa, Florida – specializing solely in hotel investment sales – announced that Dennis S. Hopper, CCIM, Managing Principal of the firm, and Dylan N. Amin, Senior Investment Associate, arranged the sale of the recently renovated 117-room Quality Inn Kennedy Space Center by Choice Hotels, located in Titusville, Florida for $7,400,000 on March 9thth, 2023. DSH Hotel Advisors represented the seller, Frontier Hospitality LLC, and the buyer, Jay Jagannath Hospitality LLC.

DSH Hotel Advisors held the exclusive listing with the seller, generating 175+ signed Confidentiality Agreements from qualified buyers and receiving 14 offers from investors throughout the country and internationally. The hotel has been sold to an internationally based investor.

"This sale is representative of our ability to produce multiple offers and ultimately maximize the sale price for our clients, while offering unique hotel investment opportunities to the marketplace. The number of investors contacting our team on a daily basis is incredibly high – they want midscale hotels in FL, and the majority of the investors are securing traditional financing for these assets.

Inflation has proven to have certain positive impacts for hotel operations – since hotels have the ability to adjust their rates daily, they are able to capitalize on this market dynamic and drive up revenue. One of the downsides to inflation is the recent rise in interest rates, which is causing debt to be more expensive and ultimately less attractive to investors. The recent fallout of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank only seem to add to the complexity of the market dynamics that we are all presently navigating through; however, the demand for hotels in FL and the Southeast U.S. seem to be as strong as ever," says Hopper.

"We were able to generate 14 offers throughout the course of marketing the Quality Inn for sale. Although interest rates have been on the rise, we are seeing more demand than ever for properties in Florida. With the significant growth in Brevard County, and the cruise port seeing record numbers, we were able to achieve a healthy market-price with plenty of upside remaining for the new owner," says Amin.

The Quality Inn Kennedy Space Center by Choice Hotels is strategically located directly off Interstate 95 and serves as a hospitality hub for the space center area and beyond to the Cape Canaveral cruise terminal. Recent improvements include an updated lobby, newly painted exterior, new signage, guest mattresses and linens, and a resurfaced parking lot.

DSH Hotel Advisors is a national hotel brokerage and advisory firm based out of Tampa, Florida. The firm exclusively represents hotel investors seeking an acquisition or disposition of hotel assets throughout the United States, with a regional focus in the southeast. The company has deeply rooted relationships with key personnel throughout the hospitality industry, including independent and institutional investors, real estate and franchise attorneys, management companies, franchisors, contractors, and lenders, allowing them to deliver a full spectrum of service to their clients and ensure the best team is on the field for every assignment.

