Pet Health Expo / Los Angeles Comes to Downtown LA April 14-16, 2023

Pet Health Expo / Los Angeles is America's largest consumer pet health + wellness show for dog and cat lovers.

LOS ANGELES, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet Health Expos LLC announced today that PET HEALTH EXPO/LOS ANGELES (PHE/LA), America's largest consumer pet health + wellness show, will be held April 14-16, 2023 in the Grand Exhibit Hall at Magic Box LA in downtown Los Angeles.

This family-friendly mega-event for pet lovers will be open from 12 noon to 6:00PM on Friday and 10am to 6:00PM on Saturday & Sunday. Ticket prices range from only $20 to $35. Children under 12 get in FREE.

Alan Siskind, CEO of Pet Health Expos LLC and creator of Pet Health Expo/LA, said that "There are 4 words that best describe the Pet Health Expo/LA experience - SHOP, LEARN, ADOPT, and NETWORK. We selected Los Angeles to be the site of our first show because LA is the largest pet market in the country with over 1.8 million pet parents who care for over 2.6 million cats and dogs. We can't wait to welcome 1,000's of them to this very family friendly 3-day event in downtown LA beginning on April 14."

Key highlights of Pet Health Expo/Los Angeles include:

- SHOP, SAVE, SAMPLE- 225 exhibitors of pet health + wellness products and services are expected to attend and will be sampling and offering show specials on 100's of products

- ADOPT - Our Adoption Village will feature an estimated 100 cats, kittens, dogs, and puppies from 15 Animal Rescue Organizations and Shelters will be looking for loving forever homes

- LEARN - They'll be 14 FREE Educational Sessions and 18 FREE Live Teaching Demonstrations featuring over 75 pet health and wellness experts. Events are open only to ticket holders.

- NETWORK - Join 1000's of other dog & cat lovers in one place. Enjoy a FREE networking cocktail party on Friday. Only Friday ticket holders 21 and older will be admitted to the networking party.

PLEASE NOTE: Out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety and well-being of those animals who will be available for adoption, personal pets will NOT be allowed to attend the show. Service animals are, of course, welcome.

About Pet Health Expos LLC

Pet Health Expos LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Center for Dog Pain Relief Inc., and is the owner and producer of Pet Health Expo / Los Angeles which is scheduled to be held at Magic Box LA in Downtown Los Angeles from Friday April 14 thru Sunday, April 16, 2023. Following Pet Health Expo/Los Angeles, the company will launch PetHealthExpo23 in June which will run through the end of 2023. It will be the internet's largest virtual pet health + wellness show for cat and dog lovers. In-person mega-shows, Pet Health Expo/New York and Pet Health Expo/London will be held in Q4 2023 and Q2 2024 respectively.

