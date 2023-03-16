SeekOut Returns as a Platinum Sponsor of 2023 Talent Board Candidate Experience Awards Benchmark Research Program

The CandE Awards recognize organizations that deliver exceptional recruiting, hiring, and candidate experiences

SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent Board, a non-profit organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience through its annual recruiting and hiring industry benchmark research, today announced that SeekOut – a people-first platform that unifies talent acquisition, talent management, and talent analytics – has returned as a Platinum sponsor for this year's 2023 Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards global benchmark research program.

"Hiring and retaining diverse employees today continues to be a top priority for companies and competitively differentiating," said Kevin Grossman, Talent Board president. "SeekOut provides deep analytics and engagement capabilities that enables talent acquisition professionals today to hire qualified diverse candidates fast. We're excited they're supporting our mission again this year!"

The annual Talent Board candidate experience benchmarking and awards program offer employers in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific (APAC); and Latin America, a risk-free and confidential opportunity to learn how an organization's candidate experience practices compare to those of their peers while obtaining anonymous feedback from their candidates. Employers will also gain insight into the latest tools and strategies for optimizing the recruiting process.

The largest study of its kind, the Talent Board benchmark research program has evaluated responses from over 1,350 global employers and 1.4 million job seekers since 2011. To participate and qualify, each company has to commit to a statistically significant candidate response, and the proportion of respondents not hired also has to exceed a set standard.

"The work that Talent Board does each year to develop the Candidate Experience Awards program is crucial in promoting a quality candidate experience, and letting companies know where they stand amongst their peers and competition," said Stephanie Camp, Chief Marketing Officer at SeekOut. "We're delighted to again be supporting this mission as a Platinum sponsor, and look forward to seeing the results of the research."

Additional information about the 2023 Talent Board Candidate Experience Awards Benchmark Research Program can be accessed here.

About SeekOut

SeekOut helps thousands of organizations hire, grow, and retain great talent. Even in our digital age, few organizations deeply understand their employees because people data is siloed and disconnected. Your people are the real difference makers—once you know their passions, experiences, and the opportunities that will get them to where they want to go, you can best align your talent strategy to the needs of your business. SeekOut unifies talent acquisition, talent management, and talent analytics in a people-first platform, with proven expertise in diverse and hard-to-find talent. Learn more at www.seekout.com.

About Talent Board

Founded in 2011, Talent Board and the Candidate Experience Awards is the first non-profit research organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience. Talent Board delivers annual recruiting and hiring industry benchmark research that highlights accountability, fairness and the business impact of candidate experience. More information can be found at https://www.thetalentboard.org.

