Flash News: OKX Lists Velodrome Finance for Spot Trading and Launches a Futures DCA Contest

VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , the world-leading cryptocurrency platform, has issued updates for the week of March 13, 2023.



OKX lists Velodrome Finance for spot trading

OKX is pleased to announce the listing of Velodrome Finance ($VELODROME) on our spot trading markets.

Trading of VELODROME will start according to the following schedule:

VELODROME deposits opened at 08:00 am UTC on Mar. 16

VELODROME/USDT, VELODROME/USDC Spot trading open at 08:00 am UTC on Mar. 17

VELODROME withdrawals open at 08:00 am UTC on Mar. 18



Velodrome is a decentralized exchange designed to serve as Optimism's premiere ecosystem-native liquidity layer and growth engine. It aims to be the solution for protocols to properly incentivize liquidity for their own use case, supporting the trading of crypto assets.

OKX launches a futures DCA contest

OKX is thrilled to announce that it is launching, on March 20, a Futures DCA competition with a total prize pool of 27,000 USDT. The competition consists of four events:

The first 2,000 users who create a Futures DCA bot will receive up to 5 USDT in cash rewards based on the invested amount.

Users who create a Futures DCA will have a chance to win up to 666 USDT in cash rewards.

The top 10 participants with the highest return from Futures DCA will win up to 1,888 USDT in cash rewards.

Users who will have invited the most friends to participate will share a prize pool of 12,000 USDT

To learn more, visit the OKX Futures DCA contest page

About OKX

OKX is the second biggest global crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading web3 ecosystem. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for investors and professional traders everywhere.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, golfer Ian Poulter, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new financial and engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

Beyond OKX's exchange, the OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.