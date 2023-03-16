SDR Ventures Advises Colorado Premier Restoration on Acquisition by BMS Cat, a Portfolio Company of AEA Investors

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SDR Ventures is pleased to announce that Colorado Premier Restoration ("CPR" or "the Company") has been acquired by BMS Cat ("BMS"), a portfolio company of AEA Investors ("AEA"). SDR served as the exclusive sell-side advisor to Colorado Premier Restoration throughout the transaction process.

Established in 2015 and headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, Colorado Premier Restoration is a leading provider of restoration services across Colorado. The Company's services include fire, water, environmental remediation, board-up, and site security services. Founded by restoration industry veterans Chris Weston and Alex Limbert, CPR is committed to providing its clients with exceptional customer service and guaranteed exceptional workmanship. Since its inception, the Company has scaled rapidly due to its highly experienced management team and extraordinary customer satisfaction.

"Our team is incredibly excited to join forces with BMS as our business enters its next chapter," commented Alex Limbert, Co-Founder of Colorado Premier Restoration. "From the beginning of the process, Chris and I were committed to finding a strategic partner aligned with our Company's values and shared our vision for growth. After conducting a comprehensive process, BMS emerged as the clear choice to work alongside us as we take CPR to new heights."

Chris Weston, Co-Founder of CPR, added, "SDR played an instrumental role throughout the process. Having started several successful companies, Alex and I have spent our careers building and running businesses as owners and operators. While we deeply understand the ins and outs of CPR, we were not experts in conducting a successful M&A process. Ben, Morgan, and the entire SDR team worked relentlessly on our behalf and ultimately helped create a terrific outcome for everyone involved."

Since 1948, BMS has been rebuilding communities and businesses, helping thousands of customers restore their property. BMS provides reliable recovery and reconstruction services to mitigate fire, water, mold, and storm damage, helping restore properties to their pre-loss condition. For more than 70 years, BMS has helped thousands of homeowners and business owners recover from disasters - both big and small.

"Our team is very excited to welcome Colorado Premier Restoration to the BMS family," said Brian Squires, Director of Business Development at BMS. "CPR has done an incredible job establishing itself as an industry leader throughout Colorado while keeping its customers' satisfaction top of mind. Colorado Premier Restoration will play an instrumental role in the growth of BMS as we continue to expand our national presence. We are confident that this new partnership will further enhance the level of service that our customers deserve for years to come."

"Our team is incredibly grateful for the opportunity to work alongside Chris, Alex, and the entire team at Colorado Premier Restoration. From the beginning of the process, we were committed to helping Chris and Alex find a strategic partner to provide CPR's customers and employees with the level of excellence they have come to expect. Working side-by-side, CPR and BMS are incredibly well-positioned for future success, and our team is eager to watch the two companies share success for years to come," concluded Ben Luchow, Vice President at SDR Ventures.

