AmeriVet Veterinary Partners Ranks No. 87 on the 2023 Inc. Southwest Regionals List

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 173%, AmeriVet Receives Top Ranking Among Southwest Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

SAN ANTONIO, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. recently revealed that AmeriVet is No. 87 on its annual Inc. Regionals list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

"It's an amazing honor to receive this recognition two years in a row," stated Thomas Thill, Chief Executive Officer of AmeriVet Veterinary Partners. "While we have continued to give our veterinary partner's unparalleled support, which has been a major contributor to our incredible growth, it's our veterinary staff and corporate team that really make this organization what it is. We couldn't do it without the amazing people we have here at AmeriVet."

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Southwest region. Between 2019 and 2021, these 165 private companies had an average growth rate of 557 percent and, in 2021 alone, they added 16,116 jobs and nearly $5.5 billion to the Southwest region's economy. Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals Southwest, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/southwest.

"This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the-charts growth companies. They're disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. magazine.

For veterinarians looking to adapt and grow their practices, AmeriVet provides best-in-class resources and operational support – reducing their day-to-day burden, so they can focus on what matters most. A one-size-fits-all approach is not in AmeriVet's DNA; they want their partners to keep what makes them unique and embrace what makes them better. Unlike other consolidators, AmeriVet is the option for vets who want to remain invested in their practices, both emotionally and financially. AmeriVet's goal is to preserve the legacy of hard-working veterinarians who have spent their lives building their practices and caring for their patients.

AmeriVet has built an award-winning culture and has been recognized as the 2021 Business of the Year, 2020 Fast Track Award Winner, 2021 Fast Track Award Finalist, one of the Best Places to Work in San Antonio in 2019, 2021 and 2022, one of the Top Workplaces in San Antonio in 2021 and 2022, the 2021 and 2022 ACG Outstanding Growth Award Winner for the Austin and San Antonio region, No. 49 on the Inc. 5000 Regionals Southwest list, and was honored to be included on the Inc. 5000 list for the first time in 2022. They have a broad network of 197 veterinary partners across 35 states nationwide. For more information, visit AmeriVet.com.

CONTACT:

Taylor Murray | (281) 692-8700 | 355601@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amerivet-veterinary-partners-ranks-no-87-on-the-2023-inc-southwest-regionals-list-301773473.html

SOURCE AmeriVet Veterinary Partners