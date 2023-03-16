PostcardMania Reaches All-time High Staff Retention in 2022 Despite Record Number of People Quitting Nationwide Last Year in Latest Annual Jobs Report

CLEARWATER, Fla., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PostcardMania, a 350-employee marketing company based in Clearwater, FL, reached a highest-ever staff retention rate in 2022 despite mounting layoffs and increasing job separations nationwide. Their overall retention rate in 2022 increased 5% from 2021, and the sales department also increased its year-over-year retention rate an impressive 15%, both all-time highs for PostcardMania.

Recently, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that, in 2022, total job separations in America increased by 3.2 million over 2021 while the number of people quitting their job reached 50.6 million, the highest annual level in the survey's history.

Even though the Bureau of Labor's latest annual report shows more Americans are quitting their jobs in search of better pay, benefits and work environment, PostcardMania defied nationwide trends.

Not only did staff retention rates hit new records in 2022, overall staff count increased year over year by 7% in 2022. PostcardMania also saw an increase in the number of staff who've stayed with the company five years or more by 12% year over year in 2022. In addition, 100% of PostcardMania's open manager positions — 19 total — were filled by internal promotions.

Over the years, PostcardMania has become no stranger to hiring and retention accolades, ranking as one of the Top 100 Tampa Bay Workplaces by the Tampa Bay Times for 11 consecutive years.

In addition to competitive pay, paid time off, medical, dental, and vision insurance, 401K, and career training, PostcardMania offers staff a laid-back and fun atmosphere, dog-friendly workplace, onsite café serving hot meals, free yoga, on-site gym and locker rooms with showers, and more.

Other efforts to ensure employee happiness include providing fun activities at work to help relieve stress and encourage team building, such as theme dress-up days, trivia, giveaways during staff meeting for acknowledged staff, monthly charity drives, and health and wellness challenges that offer big prizes as well as support.

When all is said, and done, it adds up to a rewarding work environment — one that has helped raise retention rates year after year.

"People spend almost half of their lives at work — 8 hours a day — and it shouldn't feel like a horrible grind," Gendusa said. "It's important to me that staff like coming to work, enjoy what they do, and share our purpose to help small business owners succeed because we don't want people who are just here for a J-O-B. We want to foster careers. Over 90 people on staff have been with us more than 5 years — almost a third of all staff — and many have been here for decades. As a business owner and CEO, that makes me extraordinarily proud."

Currently, PostcardMania has set sights on hiring even more talent in 2023 as well. Their career section has open positions in the following areas: customer service, mailing services, sales, web services, reception, and support. PCM Integrations, the tech-driven arm within PostcardMania, are also expanding, and there will be more technology-based positions open throughout the year.

