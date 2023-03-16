Orion180 Debuts Home and Electronics Protection Products

Designed to Cover Gaps in Warranties, Homeowner Policies

Orion180, an insurance solutions provider founded in 2016 to enhance the way agents and consumers purchase and manage homeowners insurance, introduced home and electronics protection service plans for homeowners and other consumers. Orion180's Home and Electronics Protection service plans, available through independent agents, are designed to help protect household appliances and systems as well as electronics when an unforeseen breakdown occurs. Products and services are provided by subsidiaries of The Fortegra Group Inc. ("Fortegra").

The home and electronics protection plans are available through Orion180 Insurance Services LLC, a managing general underwriter that partners with carriers and reinsurers to deliver homeowners insurance and other insurance solutions.

"Home and electronics protection service plans are an efficient way to fix costly items that so many homeowners and other consumers use daily and rely on," notes Ken Gregg, CEO of Orion180. "In addition to the numerous vital appliances and smart-home components in homes, one-third of all American households have three or more televisions, and the typical home contains 11 connected devices."

These service plans cover appliances and system components in the home such as dishwashers, refrigerators, ranges/ovens/cooktops, washers/dryers, and others. Home system components protected include central air conditioning/heating systems, electrical/plumbing systems, and others. Orion180's Electronics Protection plans cover items such as televisions, computers, gaming systems, and home theaters. "Smart home" components covered include digital doorbells and locks, thermostats, security systems, smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, and others.

"Many consumers find there's a coverage gap for home and electronics components since homeowners insurance only provides coverage for perils such as fire, lightning and windstorm," says Gregg. "What's more, many warranty programs purchased from a manufacturer or retailer for home and electronics components have time limitations and exclusions of coverage. By contrast, these home and electronics protection plans are designed to provide protection specifically for consumers who rely on these products more and more each year."

Eligible products are covered for mechanical and electrical breakdown resulting from defects in materials and workmanship that render the product inoperable. The plans provide homeowners with access to initiate a claim online 24/7. Claims agents are available M-F from 8 a.m.–5 p.m. ET to assist with repair, replacement or reimbursement of covered appliances and system components up to the coverage limit.

Independent agents interested in quoting the protection plans and insurance coverages from Orion180 should visit Orion180.com/partner-with-us.

About Orion180

Orion180 is a people-focused, technology-driven insurance brand that offers proprietary technology, real-time data, and straightforward underwriting enabling independent insurance agents to provide their customers an excellent insurance experience.

Orion180's operating companies are:

Orion180 Insurance Co., a surplus lines (non-admitted) insurance company domiciled in Indiana.

Orion180 has developed its own proprietary mobile application and technology platform, MY180, while also supporting third-party data integrations with insurance industry partners.

Orion180's vision is to enhance the way consumers purchase and manage their insurance needs. Innovation in technology enables us to do MORE as we harness the power of our cutting-edge proprietary technology. Innovation in service is the catalyst allowing us to give MORE and achieve the highest level of customer care. Our innovation in culture fosters an environment that empowers us to be MORE. This innovation-focused ecosystem enables our customers to expect MORE.

