Pacific & Orient Properties, LLC Celebrates February 23 Groundbreaking Ceremony for 7918 West Drive, a Waterfront Luxury Condo Development in Miami's North Bay Village

NORTH BAY VILLAGE, Fla., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, Feb. 23, Pacific & Orient Properties, LLC celebrated the official groundbreaking of their project 7918 West Drive in North Bay Village. The 21-story, 54-residence elegant waterfront condominium development is uniquely designed and technologically advanced. This is the first groundbreaking in North Bay Village in ten years.

In attendance were Pacific & Orient Properties, LLC CEO and Managing Director Thye Seng Chan; world-renowned architect Juan Azulay; and Maurizio Pejoves, director of Pacific & Orient Properties, LLC. Also attending were North Bay Village Commissioner Andy Rotondaro, Commissioner Goran Cuk, and Village Manager Dr. Ralph Rosado.

"It is extremely exciting to officially break ground on 7918 West Drive," said Mr. Chan. "We believe early interest in the project is a reflection of the marketplace recognizing 7918 as a truly unique residential offering in South Florida with a top real estate location. We are proud to be a part of North Bay Village's revitalization and urban transformation."

Situated on a 33,600-square-foot lot on the Intracoastal Waterway, 7918 West Drive is a state-of-the-art development surrounded by water near a natural preserve. With no two units alike, the building's innovative design showcases the simplicity of Japanese living. Indoor and outdoor living spaces allow residents to see the sunrise and sunset from all units.

7918 West Drive is a collection of dramatic residences, where east meets west. Aerial views show the distinctive architecture and landscape elements that define every floor plan and each unit, respectively. The thoughtful details in this building make it truly exceptional. The combination of Asian culture, spectacular design and modern, high-tech living sets the project apart from the rest. The community offers a Zen Garden, yoga space and water elements to create an indoor-outdoor feel.

The building also features the design of ONE DESIGNS Co. Ltd, a Tokyo-based multidisciplinary architectural design firm. For those seeking a home that simply redefines attention to detail, the firm includes architectural designers and first-class certified architects who bring the expertise of Japanese construction and interior design.

Kitchens will feature modern cabinetry by SieMatic, premium countertops and surfaces by Cosentino, and quality Miele appliances. In addition, 7918 West Drive's advanced technology will include customized software automatization for the latest in privacy, security and convenience.

With prices starting at $1.8 million and units ranging from 1,677-7,086 square feet total, residences will feature a minimum of two bedrooms, with at least two view exposures to Biscayne Bay. With only four units per floor, all residences are corner units with each balcony having an irregular shape and irregular ceiling shape, providing partially shaded and partially sunny areas. The 3,661-square-foot penthouse will feature six bedrooms, six bathrooms, one half-bathroom, a 1,232-square-foot balcony, and more.

7918 West Drive will feature 15,224 square feet of common areas, 148 parking spaces and 34 storage units. The development will include a pedestrian walkway along Biscayne Bay. Amenities will include a swimming pool, fitness center, elevated garden, club room and state of the art fully equipped Chef's kitchen.

Thornton Residential is the general contractor, and Azulay, founder and director of MTTR mgmt, is the project architect. Azulay's design and media arts work has received over 12 recognized international awards. Using digital design parametric methodologies to optimize the building's form, Azulay created undulating panel forms, non-repeating intercut balconies that affect shadows and light lines of lower floor balconies, and an open area system ― a distinctive design that looks to the future.

The estimated completion date for the development is the first half of 2025. To learn more about 7918 West Drive, visit 7918westdrive.com.

About 7918 West Drive

7918 West Drive is a 21-story, 54-residence waterfront condominium development located in Miami's North Bay Village. Situated directly on Biscayne Bay and close to Biscayne Blvd., the development presents a tranquil environment, yet is within close proximity of exciting attractions. Developed by Pacific & Orient Properties, LLC an international leader in integrated technology solutions, 7918 features the utmost in modern technology. It is located at 7918 West Drive, North Bay Village, FL 33141. For more information, visit 7918westdrive.com or contact@7918westdrive.com.

About Pacific & Orient Properties, LLC Pacific & Orient Properties, LLC (a member of the Pacific & Orient Group) is an international leader in integrated technology solutions. With locations in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; London, England; Tokyo, Japan; and Bangkok, Thailand, its U.S. headquarters are located in the Fort Lauderdale/Miami area. Pacific & Orient Properties LLC's U.S. headquarters is located at 224 Commercial Blvd., Suite 206, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL 33308. For more information, call 954-616-0600 or email contact@7918westdrive.com.

