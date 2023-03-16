Over Six Million Are Diagnosed with Infertility Conditions Each Year. This Book Confronts the Emotional and Spiritual Issues Head-On

RAPID CITY, S.D., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New Harbor Press is pleased to announce the release in paperback, hardcover, and eBook formats for the Amazon Kindle, the Barnes & Noble Nook, and the Apple iBookstore of Pathway to Peace and Joy Beyond Infertility by Mary Hammell of Roseburg, OR.

Marissa Henley, author of Loving Your Friend through Cancer: Moving Beyond "I'm Sorry" to Meaningful Support shares that Pathway to Peace and Joy Beyond Infertility will help friends and family better understand the challenges of infertility and will bring biblical comfort and encouragement to those who walk that difficult road.

Pathway to Peace and Joy Beyond Infertility comes alongside the reader to comfort, lift spirits, and recall the promises of God in Scripture. Your life has meaning and purpose. Move past grief and pain, into the balm of God's loving hand.

Pathway to Peace and Joy Beyond Infertility (ISBN: 978-1-63357-435-9, Trade Paper, 239 pages, $15.99, WOMEN'S INTERESTS), from New Harbor Press, is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and wherever fine books are sold.

About the Author:

Mary Hammell has been a leader in her church for many years. She taught Sunday school, volunteers in a variety of capacities, mentors women, and teaches a woman's Bible study. She holds a Master of Arts in Apologetics from Luther Rice University and a Bachelor of Arts in Community Service and Public Affairs from the University of Oregon. Mary worked for many years in community social work. She and her husband, Steve, are retired from a real estate career, together. They are active in their church and the community. Steve and Mary have one, adopted daughter and five grandchildren.

About the Publisher:

New Harbor Press is an imprint of CrossLink Publishing based in Rapid City, SD. New Harbor Press publishes a variety of bible study, meditation, and spiritual growth books distributed by Ingram Distribution. For more information, visit NewHarborPress.com.

