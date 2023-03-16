3D Printing Construction Market to be Worth $1,617.5 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

3D Printing Construction Market by Construction Method (Extrusion and Powder Bonding), Material Type (Concrete, Metal, Composite and Others), Application (Building & Infrastructure) and Geography—Global Forecasts to 2030

/EIN News/ -- Redding, California, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘ 3D Printing Construction Market by Construction Method (Extrusion, and Powder Bonding), Material Type (Concrete, Metal, Composite and Others), Application (Building & Infrastructure) and Geography - Global Forecasts to 2030’, the 3D printing construction market is projected to reach $1,617.5 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 207.1% from 2023 to 2030.

Construction 3D printing is a method for manufacturing construction elements or entire buildings utilizing a 3D printer printing concrete, polymer, metal, or other materials, layer-by-layer. Some of the major factors driving the growth of this market include low-waste construction, reduced health and safety hazards, increased accuracy, a high level of design freedom, the growing adoption of green projects, and the shortage of construction labor. In addition, growing urbanization in emerging countries and increasing research and development funding for 3D printing technology are expected to offer significant opportunities for the growth of this market. However, high capital investment can restrain the growth of this market to some extent.

Impact of COVID-19 on the 3D Printing Construction Market

Governments worldwide imposed countrywide lockdowns to control the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown restrictions impacted manufacturing operations, with production facilities either completely shutting down or running at reduced capacities to ensure social distancing and employee safety. Most industries came to a standstill due to raw material & workforce shortages, supply chain disruptions, and restrictions on international trade. The pandemic impacted many businesses, including 3D printing construction. As construction activity came to a standstill, there was a significant decline in new house sales.

Nationwide lockdowns and restrictions on activity to contain COVID-19 disrupted supply chains and affected the 3D printing building construction market. Manufacturing of 3D printing machines and supply of construction materials used to construct 3D structures were affected, as facilities were shut down and the movement of people and goods was restricted. On the other hand, the COVID-19 outbreak opened up potential growth opportunities in the 3D printing technology market. In 2020, WinSun, a Chinese construction 3D printing company, deployed 3D-printed isolation wards for the medical staff. Due to the significant development post-pandemic, the 3D printing construction market has shown significant recovery and is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Some of the Recent Developments:

In 2022, Orascom Construction (Egypt), a leading engineering and building contractor in the region, joined Denmark-based Cobod International to set up a new venture to launch the latest 3D printing construction (3DPC) technology in Egypt.

In 2022, Cemex Ventures (Mexico) invested in 3D-printing tech for building. With its new investment, Cemex aims to create more building material products and advancements in 3D printing.

In 2021, Tvasta Manufacturing Solutions, an IIT-Madras 3D printing construction startup, revealed that it received an INR 30 million investment from Habitat for Humanity International through its Shelter Venture Fund. This increased the production of affordable 3D-printed homes in India.

The 3D printing construction market is segmented based on construction method (extrusion and powder bonding), material type (concrete, metal, composite, and others), application (building and infrastructure), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at the regional and country levels.

Based on construction method, the 3D printing construction market is segmented into extrusion and powder bonding. In 2023, the extrusion segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global 3D printing construction market. However, the powder bonding segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing use of powder bonding 3D-printing technology in the construction industry for constructing complex frameworks is driving the segment’s growth. In addition, this method is less labor-intensive and time-consuming than traditional methods used for making formworks.

Based on material type, the 3D printing construction market is segmented into concrete, metal, composite, and others. In 2023, the concrete segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global 3D printing construction market. However, the metal segment is expected to record the highest growth rate throughout the forecast period. Metal 3D printing offers opportunities to create internal stiffening, non-prismatic sections, openings, and functionally graded elements, among others, through controlled heating and cooling. Metal 3D printing in construction is mainly used for designing facade nodes and other connections. It is also being used for constructing bridges. The growing use of stainless steel in 3D printing construction is expected to drive market growth.

Based on application, the 3D printing construction market is segmented into buildings and infrastructure. In 2023, the buildings segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global 3D printing construction market. However, the infrastructure segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period. The increasing use of 3D printing technology to construct infrastructures, such as bridges, using materials like metals, plastic, and composite, is driving the segment's growth. In addition, rising initiatives undertaken by key global companies to build 3D-printed bridges are expected to drive segment growth. For instance, in April 2021, Weber Beamix (Netherlands) started constructing a 3D-printed concrete bridge for pedestrians in the Netherlands.

Based on geography, the 3D printing construction market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2023, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the 3D printing construction market. The region's large share is attributed to the rising investment in technologies, increasing number of new buildings and growing investment in infrastructure projects. China and Japan are prominent countries with the potential to offer extensive opportunities for emerging and matured technologies, such as 3D printing construction. In addition, rising investment in 3D printing construction projects is expected to support the market's growth in the region. For instance, China is building one of the large-scale projects, the Yangqu Dam Hydropower Plant on the Tibetan Plateau, using robots controlled by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and 3D printing technology, which is set to be completed in two years on the Yellow River.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the key growth strategies adopted by the leading market participants between 2020 and 2022. The key players operating in the 3D printing construction market are COBOD (Denmark), Yingchuang Building Technique (China), XtreeE (France), Apis Cor Inc. (U.S.), WASP S.r.I (Italy), CyBe Construction (Netherlands), Sika AG (Switzerland), MX3D (Netherlands), Contour Crafting Corporation (U.S.), ICON Technology, Inc. (U.S.), L&T Construction (India) and Constructions-3D (France).

Scope of the report:

3D Printing Construction Market, by Construction Method

Extrusion

Powder Bonding

3D Printing Construction Market, by Material Type

Concrete

Metal

Composite

Other Materials

3D Printing Construction Market, by Application

Building Industrial Commercial & Public Residential

Infrastructure

3D Printing Construction Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Denmark Netherlands Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Singapore Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

