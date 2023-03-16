Demand for Surgical Headlight Is Expected To Reach US$ 2.4 Billion by 2027 | Fact.MR

The technological developments of surgical lamps have been a major factor in the growth of this market on a global basis. With the switch from halogen to LED (Light Emitting Diode) technology, the need for surgical lamps in the operating lighting business has been greatly increased.

Insufficient surgical lighting is a concern for surgeons working in low-light conditions and with limited resources in the operating room. Numerous procedures have frequently been prolonged because of inadequate lighting in the operating room. Considering the lighting configurations in many operating rooms, the creation and distribution of high-quality, cost-effective, and reliable surgical lamps are highly needed. During surgeries, it can offer the ideal solution for such critical problems.

The need for surgical lights is projected to increase over the coming years because of the growing need for a balance between shadow management and the brightness of light. A portable light source called a surgical headlight is a particular kind that surgeons wear on their heads to provide better illumination while performing surgery. It is an extra light source that can be attached to protective eyeglass frames or surgical loupes and wrapped around the head.

One of the key factors anticipated to accelerate the growth and demand for surgical headlights is the rise in surgeries brought on by the rising frequency of neurological disorders, cardiovascular diseases, accidents, and trauma cases, among other critical factors. Additionally, increased demand for LED surgical headlights, rising emphasis on enhancing the efficacy of surgical procedures, and the practicality and portability of surgical headlights are all expected to contribute to market expansion.

The surgical lamp market is expected to develop at the fastest rate in Asia due to a rise in surgical procedures, particularly in China, Japan, and other Southeast Asian nations. The Asia market is also driven by an ageing population, rising demand for affordable, energy-efficient lighting, and growing chronic disease prevalence.

Why are Surgical LED Light Sales Booming in the United States?

The adoption rate of surgical LED lights is rising thanks to technological developments.

In North America, the United States is a lucrative market for surgical LED lights. For the market to grow, healthcare institutions in this country must quickly embrace technologically superior LED lighting, and the hospital and healthcare infrastructure must also be consolidated.

An increase in surgical procedures in the US and a substantial rise in the number of ambulatory surgical centres across the country are also driving demand for replacement and new shipments of surgical lights. So, the aforementioned elements are to blame for the increased market expansion in the United States.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global surgical headlights market currently accounts for a valuation of US$ 1.9 billion.

The market is projected to reach US$ 2.4 billion by 2027.

China’s market for surgical headlights is expected to expand at a high CAGR of 7.6% and reach US$ 499 million by 2027.

The LED surgical headlights segment is predicted to progress at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2027.

“Over the projection period of 2022 to 2027, it is anticipated that an increase in cardiac & dental operations, as well as an increase in the worldwide geriatric population, will contribute to surgical headlights market expansion”, says Fact.MR analyst.

Winning Strategy

Key players put a lot of effort into implementing several growth strategies, such as collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and diversifying their product offerings, among others.

For instance, in October 2021, the U.S.-based company Luminii announced the acquisition of the British lighting companies Precision Lighting and Remote Controlled Lighting. The company anticipates that this acquisition will help it improve its market position and grow its clientele.



Key Segments in Surgical Headlights Industry Research

By Technology : LED Halogen

By Application : Cardiac Surgeries Gynaecological Surgeries Neurological Surgeries ENT Surgeries Others

By End User : Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Clinics Others



Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global surgical headlights market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2027.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of technology (LED, halogen), application (cardiac surgeries, gynaecological surgeries, neurological surgeries, ENT surgeries, others), and end user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, and others), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

