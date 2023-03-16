Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,455 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 387,238 in the last 365 days.

IZEA Announces Q4 & FY 2022 Earnings Results Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- Orlando, Florida, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, announced today that its conference call to review and discuss its 2022 fourth quarter and full-year financial results will begin at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on March 30, 2023.

IZEA’s Chairman and CEO, Ted Murphy; President and Chief Operating Officer, Ryan Schram; and Chief Financial Officer, Peter Biere, will host the call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Time: 5:00 p.m. EDT       

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-4018

International dial-in number: 1-201-689-8471 

Please call the conference telephone number five (5) minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. A replay of the call will be available after 8:00 p.m. EDT on the same day until Thursday, April 6, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. EDT. 

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay Pin: 13736812

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”), is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive a measurable return on investment.

Attachment 


Toni-Ann Burke
IZEA Worldwide, Inc.
Phone: 407-674-6911
Email: ir@izea.com

Primary Logo

IZEA Announces Q4 & FY 2022 Earnings Results Conference Call

IZEA's 2022 fourth quarter and full-year financial results will begin at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on March 30, 2023

You just read:

IZEA Announces Q4 & FY 2022 Earnings Results Conference Call

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more