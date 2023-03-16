IZEA Announces Q4 & FY 2022 Earnings Results Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- Orlando, Florida, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, announced today that its conference call to review and discuss its 2022 fourth quarter and full-year financial results will begin at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on March 30, 2023.

IZEA’s Chairman and CEO, Ted Murphy; President and Chief Operating Officer, Ryan Schram; and Chief Financial Officer, Peter Biere, will host the call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023



Time: 5:00 p.m. EDT



Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-4018



International dial-in number: 1-201-689-8471



Please call the conference telephone number five (5) minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. A replay of the call will be available after 8:00 p.m. EDT on the same day until Thursday, April 6, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. EDT.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921



International replay number: 1-412-317-6671



Replay Pin: 13736812

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.



IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”), is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive a measurable return on investment.

Toni-Ann Burke IZEA Worldwide, Inc. Phone: 407-674-6911 Email: ir@izea.com