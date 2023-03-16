Global Spray Drying Equipment Market is Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of 5.9% to Reach $6.8 billion - Report by MarketsandMarkets™.

Increasing Demand for Functional Foods, Infant Formula is Driving the Market for Spray Drying Equipment. The spray drying process in the pharmaceutical industry involves continuous production while maintaining consistency in quality. Some pharmaceutical products are produced in crystal form that is difficult to use. Crystalline products do not dissolve easily in water and are absorbed slowly. Therefore, they currently witness low demand due to their bioavailability.

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, The global spray drying equipment market is estimated to be valued at USD 5.1 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 6.8 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. The industry is witnessing a lot of new product launches and collaborations and mergers between big players.

Various factors have played a vital role in the growth of the spray drying equipment market globally. The major drivers include an increase in consumption for functional foods, a rise in demand for infant formula, preference for encapsulation of food ingredients, and a surge in the consumption of processed foods (ready-to-eat meals, protein powders, seasonings, and others) due to the busy lifestyles. An exponential rise in the number of patents for the development of encapsulation technologies over the years is projected to contribute to the growth of the business, with end users willing to spend extra to fuse health-promoting ingredients in food products.

There is a rapid increase in demand in the market for spray drying equipment due to the rise in consumer preference for processed food and ready-to-eat food. The spray drying technology has found extensive usage in the pharmaceutical and chemical industry. This technology is used to encapsulate flavors and medicines in the form of powder and microcapsules. This technique increases the shelf life without the need for antioxidants and reduces the overall volume of the product during packaging due to the removal of liquid content from the product.

Countries such as the US, China, India, and Denmark continue to witness an increase in production and usage of spray drying equipment. The increase in demand for high-value convenience food products and the rise in popularity of functional food & beverages have also encouraged the demand for this equipment in the food & beverage industry. The increase in demand for processed food and related products, along with technological innovation and investment made by manufacturers of processed food, are some of the other factors that have led to an increase in demand for spray drying equipment.

Spray Drying Equipment Market Future Trends:

Increasing demand for customized spray drying equipment: As the spray drying industry becomes more competitive, customers may demand more customized equipment that meets their specific needs. This trend could lead to increased collaboration between manufacturers and customers to design and develop equipment that meets individual requirements.

Adoption of automation and digitization: The spray drying industry may see increased adoption of automation and digitization technologies to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance product quality. For example, spray drying equipment may be equipped with sensors that monitor key process parameters and adjust settings in real-time to optimize production.

Growth in the food and pharmaceutical industries: The food and pharmaceutical industries are major users of spray drying equipment and are expected to continue growing in the coming years. This growth is driven by factors such as increasing demand for processed food and the development of new drugs that require specialized formulations.

Advancements in spray drying technology: Technological advancements in spray drying equipment may lead to improvements in product quality, energy efficiency, and production capacity. For example, new drying techniques and materials may be developed that reduce processing times and improve product properties.

Environmental sustainability: As concerns about the environment continue to grow, the spray drying industry may see increased pressure to adopt more sustainable practices and technologies. Manufacturers may explore the use of renewable energy sources, reduce waste, and use environmentally friendly materials in their equipment.

