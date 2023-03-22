Amphitrite Digital Names Colonial Stock Transfer Company as Stock Transfer Agent
Announcement made in anticipation of Amphitrite Digital’s public stock offering in early 2023
We are pleased with the addition of Colonial as a shareholder services partner and the achievement of this milestone. We have also successfully reserved the NASDAQ symbol “AMDI””CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading tour activity operator Amphitrite Digital announced that Colonial Stock Transfer Company has been selected as the company’s ongoing stock transfer agent.
“As Amphitrite Digital moves forward with its planned public stock listing and initial public offering, Colonial was chosen to handle stock transfer agent services, as it is authorized to handle stock transfer services for the NASDAQ Capital Market,” said Amphitrite Digital Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Revenue Officer Scott Stawski. “We are pleased with the addition of Colonial as a shareholder services partner and the achievement of this milestone. We have also successfully reserved the NASDAQ Capital Market trading symbol “AMDI” for our anticipated public offering this spring.”
Amphitrite Digital also announced its objective to list its stock on a public exchange in early 2023.
Colonial Stock Transfer Company replaces KoreConX, Amphitrite Digital’s former stock transfer agent.
With a foundation rooted in digital technology and innovation, Amphitrite Digital has consistently achieved double- or triple-digit growth annually. The company’s unique competitive advantage is that its operations are built on a “digital foundation.” Amphitrite Digital brings best-of-class digital technology to tour operations, including advertising and marketing, guest service, repair and maintenance and overall operations, resulting in efficiencies not usually seen in the tour activity industry.
Prior to Amphitrite Digital’s strategies, the digital technology revolution had not reached the in-destination tour activity operator industry. Fragmentation and owner/operator lack of technical knowledge has resulted in the industry not benefiting from the use of digital technology in revenue generation, guest service and overall operations. These two problems have created a focused, strategic opportunity for Amphitrite Digital. Having established a digital foundation powering its sales and operations, Amphitrite Digital is well positioned for both organic growth and an acquisition roll-up strategy.
Amphitrite Digital’s strength is the guest experience. Its digital foundation is designed to not only provide revenue and operating efficiencies, but also a phenomenal guest experience. This has been validated by Amphitrite Digital companies consistent 5-star ratings on Tripadvisor, being selected for Tripadvisor’s Travelers Choice Award year after year, Seas the Day Charters USVI being voted as the Best Day Charter and Best Boat Rental operation by the VI Daily News and its companies garnering more than 10,000 top reviews on social media.
Amphitrite Digital companies and their dedicated employees and partners provide 90,000 guests annually the opportunity to enjoy ‘A Day, a Week and a Lifetime’ of experiences.
For more information about Amphitrite Digital and its tours and activities, visit www.AmphitriteDigital.com.
About Colonial Stock Transfer
Colonial Stock Transfer is a stock transfer agent that provides cap table management, transfer agent, SEC EDGAR and XBRL filings, IPO, and capital raising compliance services for NYSE, NASDAQ, and OTC listed companies and offers a full suite of services for privately-held entities. As an SEC filing agent, Colonial provides EDGAR and XBRL filing, financial printing and newswire services through its subsidiaries, Colonial Filings and Southridge Services. To learn more about their services, please visit www.colonialstock.com or www.colonialfilings.com.
About Amphitrite Digital
With a foundation rooted in digital technology and innovation, the company uses advanced digital technology platforms to market, manage and operate in-destination tours, activities and events in the U.S. and the Caribbean. With several operating entities including Seas the Day Charters USVI and Magens Hideaway in the Caribbean, Tall Ship Windy in Chicago, Illinois and Paradise Adventures Catamarans and Watersports in Panama City Beach, Florida; Amphitrite Digital is one of the largest maritime tour activity operators in the markets they serve. Amphitrite Digital companies are consistently ranked as leading tour activity operators.
