MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) reminds students to apply now for the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council. Applications will be accepted through March 31, 2023 from students who will be seniors during the 2023 – 2024 school year.

The Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council is comprised of 15 members from across the state. The goals of the council are to highlight agricultural careers, share available resources, provide insight into policy development, and create networking opportunities.

“As a current council member, I have been able to engage with different industries of agriculture from around the state and discuss with agricultural leaders how Wisconsin continues to thrive in the area of agriculture," explained Henry Koerner of Walworth. “All of these experiences have prepared me greatly for my future career as an agricultural educator by keeping me informed and involved in agriculture."

Council members serve a one-year term participating in monthly virtual sessions. For each session, members rotate serving in four leadership roles.

"Being on DATCP's Wisconsin Agriculture Youth has been a wonderful experience that has allowed me to network with my peers from across the agriculture industry in Wisconsin," said Brandon Boyd, a current council member from Watertown. “The council has opened my eyes to the many careers that are available in the agriculture industry, including some of the jobs that are done at DATCP."

To apply, students must complete an application, essay, one-minute video, and letter of recommendation. Council members will be selected based on their submitted materials.

"I greatly enjoy my time on the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council as it has brought an outlet of learning to me that I have not explored before, diving into more of the government aspect of agriculture," added Brianna Meyer, a current council member from Chilton.

For more details about the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council, including the application, visit AgYouthCouncil.wi.gov.

