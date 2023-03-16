Ubiqconn Offers Maritime Commercial-Vessel Companies Superior ODM Computer Products and Capabilities

Ubiqconn's ODM capabilities and ability to create COTS and customized systems are the perfect solution for finding answers to the commercial maritime transport industry's unique technology needs.

Company's Customer Focus, In-House Tech Expertise, Industry Knowledge, & Problem-Solving Capabilities Meet Customer Needs without Building a Fully Custom Device

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Commercial maritime transport is an ancient industry dependent on modern technology. Ubiqconn Technology Inc., an innovative manufacturing company specializing in both the industrial Internet of Vehicle (IoV) and embedded Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, offers maritime commercial-vessel companies superior ODM products and capabilities that help deliver the goods.

"Trends we see continuing in 2023 in technology for the commercial maritime transportation industry include: artificial intelligence, maritime robotics, maritime IoT, blockchain, big data and analytics, satellite communication, and the increasing importance of cybersecurity," according to Tom Wang, Ubiqconn North America CEO. "Ubiqconn's ODM capabilities and ability to create COTS and customized systems are the perfect solution for finding answers to the commercial maritime transport industry's unique technology needs."

Experts state commercial maritime transport accounts for upwards of 90% of worldwide trade. It is an industry vital to national economies across the globe. Its importance was never more apparent than during the havoc that developed out of the 2021-22 supply chain disaster that left scores of container ships anchored for weeks in harbors worldwide.

Stated Tom Wang, Ubiqconn North America CEO. "Through our proven core values, Ubiqconn's ODM capabilities are poised to assist maritime commercial-vessel companies by providing them with the best computing products featuring the latest technology to help ensure the timely delivery of cargo."

Ubiqconn's core competencies relevant to the commercial maritime industry in solving pain point problems and putting the latest technology advancements to good use are:

1. Relentless focus on customers' requirements.

Ubiqconn stands together with its customers, considers customers' needs from their perspective, and tries to find the best solution for its customers. It collects all necessary technical information, develops products that meet customer needs, and conforms to its brand image.

2. In-house technology expertise.

With a strong R&D team, rich in technical experience, Ubiqconn has accumulated many years of experience in vertical markets such as maritime electronic equipment. These include: x86/ARM platform hardware design, Android GMS Certification, various RF tests, precise and rugged mechanism design, and complete system testing and integration capabilities.

3. Understanding industry trends.

Ubiqconn is consistently at the forefront of the industry, focusing on introducing the latest technology and equipment, and strengthening its staff's training and professional demeanor. With mastery of key leading technologies and more efficient production methods, Ubiqconn provides customers with the latest technology products at a more competitive cost. A win-win for everyone.

4. Dedication to finding viable solutions to solve customers' requirements.

Ubiqconn understands and maintains the customer's point of view in seeking solutions for their unique situation. As an example, even during the long-term materials shortage during the COVID-19 pandemic, it kept all of its scheduled delivery commitments, earning trust from customers and building strong partnerships.

For more information on how Ubiqconn Technology can help you, email: UNA@ubiqconn.com or visit www.ubiqconn.com.

About Ubiqconn Technology Inc.

Ubiqconn is an innovative manufacturing company specializing in industrial Internet of Vehicle (IoV) solutions and embedded Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. Ubiqconn is also the manufacturer of the RuggON branded line of rugged computing solutions. For Industrial IoV solutions, we continue to develop and expand the product range of logistics & transportation applications. For Embedded IoT solutions, we offer a series of low-power Systems on Modules to accomplish customization needs. Ubiqconn is a subsidiary of the FIC Group, a leader in the global high-tech design, engineering, and manufacturing for over 40 years. Given this experience, Ubiqconn's professional team also provides high-quality assurance in ODM and OEM products. With a perfect balance between technology and application know-how, Ubiqconn can achieve the customer demand to conquer the increasing challenge in IoT. For more information, visit www.ubiqconn.com.