Basal Cell and Squamous Cell Carcinoma Therapeutics Market Worth US$ 12.9 billion by 2030 - Growth Plus Reports

Growth Drivers

During the projection period, there will be an increase in demand for innovative basal cell and squamous cell carcinoma therapies due to the rising frequency of non-melanoma cancer and a large increase in the number of patients inoperable globally. Statistics from cancer.net show In the United States, 3.3 million persons have an estimated 5.4 million cases of basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma each year. It has been found that older people have a much higher skin cancer risk than the overall population. The demand for efficient drugs to treat non-melanoma skin cancers is expected to rise as more patients reach an advanced stage of the disease and become poor surgical candidates because of weakened immune systems. Thus, the global basal cell and squamous cell carcinoma treatments market would increase during the projected period.

The global basal cell and squamous cell carcinoma therapeutics market has been analyzed from four perspectives: Drug Class, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Excerpts from ‘By Drug Class Segmentation’

Based on drug class, the global basal cell and squamous cell carcinoma therapeutics market has been antineoplastic, hedgehog pathway inhibitors, monoclonal antibodies, and others. The hedgehog pathway inhibitors market has the largest share due to increased regulatory approvals for them as the first line of treatment in significant markets. In addition, the launch of fresh hedgehog pathway inhibitors and the recent approval of fresh drugs in this segment both support the expansion of this market segment throughout the anticipated time frame. For individuals with locally progressed or metastatic basal cell carcinoma, the American Cancer Society and the Canadian Dermatology Association both prescribe Vismodegib (Hedgehog Pathway Inhibitor) (BCC). The monoclonal antibodies sector is anticipated to have significant growth during the projected period due to the growing use of monoclonal antibodies in the treatment of BCC and SCC, as well as new product releases in this market. The treatment for cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, Libtayo (cemiplimab-rwlc), is predicted to reach peak sales globally, according to investor presentations and annual reports (cSCC).

Excerpts from ‘By Routes of Administration Segmentation’

Based on the route of administration, the global basal cell and squamous cell carcinoma therapeutics market, topical, parenteral, and oral. In the upcoming years, it is projected that the oral segment, which now accounts for the largest market share for treatments for basal cell and squamous cell carcinoma, will expand quickly. It is anticipated that the industry will further expand because of patients' increasing preference for oral drugs and the growing usage of hedgehog pathway inhibitors. The parenteral category made up a comparatively lesser portion of the market. However, throughout the forecast period, parenteral therapies' higher efficacy than other delivery methods and the rising need for monoclonal antibodies are anticipated to drive this segment's rise.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on region, the global basal cell and squamous cell carcinoma therapeutics market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

The basal and squamous cell carcinoma treatments market is rapidly expanding in Asia Pacific. China, Australia, and Japan are the main drivers of market expansion. In Japan, there are 20–25 instances of skin cancer per 100,000 people, compared to 11–12 cases in China. Basal cell carcinoma (BCC) accounts for about 80% of instances, followed by squamous cell carcinoma (16%), and melanoma (4%). Chinese and Japanese Asians are more likely to develop BCCs than Asian Indians are to get SCCs as skin cancer. Further, the increasing drug approvals, government regulations, and initiatives to spread awareness regarding cancer diagnosis are all factors leading to the growth of the global basal and squamous cell carcinoma therapeutics market.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent players operating in the global basal cell and squamous cell carcinoma therapeutics market are:

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Sanofi

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Bristol Myers Squibb

Bausch Health

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Mylan N.V.

