Self-Tanning Products Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2023-2031; Owing to Surge in Demand for Instant Tanning is Gaining Traction

The prevalence of skin cancer has been increasing globally due to prolonged exposure to UVB and UVA rays, which is anticipated to increase the demand for self-tanning products

/EIN News/ -- Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global industry is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% between 2023 and 2031. Rising concerns about the negative effects of UV radiation, demand for skin rejuvenation and stylish tans, and acceptance of a busy lifestyle that calls for simple-to-use skin care solutions are projected to drive business growth. The global Self-Tanning Products Market stood at US$ 14.4 Bn in 2022 and it is projected to reach US$ 24.8 Bn by 2031.



The market value of self-tanning products is also increasing due to the expansion of cosmetics and personal care industries in various parts of the world. Growth of the e-commerce industry, the popularity of online retail outlets, and the increasing use of vegan, natural, and organic self-tanning products are likely to drive industry growth.

Major companies are launching advanced self-tanners at substantial prices to boost sales. With their online businesses, they also include virtual reality and augmented reality capabilities to take advantage of potential market growth prospects.

Dihydroxyacetone (DHA) is typically included in self-tanning products. On applying the cream, it reacts with the skin to mimic a suntan. Outdoor treatments to achieve a natural tan can be time-intensive, uncomfortable, and ephemeral. Consequently, self-tanning products are increasingly becoming popular all over the world.

The global market is expanding rapidly due to the rising popularity of these products among young people in Europe and North America. Companies in these regions are launching advanced self-tanning products to provide users with a more realistic tanning experience. Face, skin, and body tanners are some of the most popular self-tanning products in the market.

Instant tanning is increasingly becoming popular, as key players in the cosmetic sector focus on including distinctive fragrances, specialty chemicals, and healthy components to enhance the convenience and comfort of skin tanning procedures for users. They are broadening their selection of self-tanning care products by including distinctive fragrances, specialist chemicals, and healthy components. Also, there is an increase in the use of tan removers across the globe.

Key Findings of Market Report

Prolonged exposure to both UVB and UVA radiation has led to an increase in incidence of skin cancer all over the world. UVR causes DNA damage as well as genetic alterations that culminate in the development of skin cancer. Sun protection factor (SPF), which is a component of several self-tanning creams and shields the skin from UV sun rays, is also present. An increase in the use of self-tanning products is driving market development.

Self-tanning products are less expensive and easier to use than salon or spa services. The self-tanning product's label has sufficient instructions for using it. The fastest option to get a tan that looks natural is to use a high-quality self-tanner. Self-tanners are easily absorbed by the skin and behave identically to common gels and lotions. Rising consumer demand for simple-to-use self-tanning products is expected to drive the global market from 2023 to 2031.

Global Self-Tanning Products Market: Regional Landscape

The latest market report indicates that Asia Pacific is expected to lead the global market. Presence of leading market players is likely to expand the global Self-Tanning Products Market in the region. Significant increase in use of cosmetic and skin care products is expected to drive the market for self-tanning products in Asia Pacific.

Global Self-Tanning Products Market: Growth Drivers

The global Self-Tanning Products Market is projected to expand at a steady pace from 2023 to 2031 due to growing concerns about skin disorders and other health issues linked to sun exposure. Incidence of skin-related disorders is rising, which is also expected to fuel market development. Rise in skin cancer cases caused by extensive UVB and UVA exposure has had a substantial positive impact on the adoption of self-tanner.

According to beauty & cosmetic literature, self-tanning solutions are used to cure acne scars as well as uneven skin tone. Additionally, these products provide a natural tan, lessen hyperpigmentation, and enhance skin quality by masking wrinkles and folds. Natural components that nourish the skin can be found in self-tanning products. Natural DHA, green tea, hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, vitamin E, CBD, peptides, watermelon extract, and flax and celery super seed extracts are among the beneficial ingredients of self-tanners. These ingredients have the power to moisturize, nourish, and renew the skin.

Global Self-Tanning Products Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players in the global Self-Tanning Products Market

Beauty by Earth

St. Tropez

Charlotte Tilbury

Lancome

Coco & Eve

Artesian Tan



Global Self-Tanning Products Market: Segmentation

Type

Body Tanner

Face Tanner

Form

Lotion

Spray

Gel

Cream

Oil



Skin Tone

Light

Very Light

Medium

Deep

Very Deep



Skin Type

Dry

Combination

Oily

Normal

Sensitive



Ingredient

Organic

Inorganic

Price

Low

Medium

High



Consumer Group

Male

Female

Unisex



End-user

Personal

Commercial

Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



