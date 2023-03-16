Human Microbiome Market is Expected to Reach $1,370 million | MarketsandMarkets.

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The human microbiome industry is projected to continue to grow at an exponential rate in the near future. This is due to increasing public awareness of the importance of the microbiome and its potential to improve health. Research is continually discovering new ways to utilize the microbiome, such as through probiotics, prebiotics, and fecal transplants. Pharmaceutical companies are also beginning to invest in developing new drugs and treatments based on the microbiome. Additionally, big data and bioinformatics are playing a larger role in the industry, allowing for more detailed analysis of the microbiome’s effects on human health. Finally, new technologies are beginning to emerge that allow for more efficient and cost-effective means of collecting and analyzing microbiome data. All of these developments are expected to increase the size and importance of the human microbiome industry in the near future.

Human Microbiome market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $269 million in 2023 and is poised to reach $1,370 million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 31.1% from 2023 to 2029 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. Market growth is largely driven by the increasing focus on the development of human microbiome therapy. It has also become a validated target for drug development. The growing number of collaborations between market players is also expected to offer a wide range of growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period.

Human Microbiome Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $269 million Estimated Value by 2029 $1,370 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 31.1% Market Size Available for 2021-2029 Forecast Period 2023–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Human Microbiome Market—Product, Disease, Application, Type, and Region Geographies Covered Human Microbiome Market: North America (US & Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, France, and RoE) APAC (China, Japan, India, RoAPAC), and RoW Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Increasing collaborations between public-private organizations Key Market Drivers Increasing focus on human microbiome therapeutics development

Based on product, the human microbiome market is segmented into probiotics, prebiotics, diagnostic tests, drugs, and other products. The diagnostic tests segment is projected to register the highest growth from 2023-2029. Growing consumer awareness about microbiome-based tests to drive market growth.

Based on application, the human microbiome market is segmented into therapeutics and diagnostics. The diagnostic is projected to register the highest growth from 2023-2029. This is due to the need for the development of reliable, precise, and quicker treatment of chronic lifestyle diseases and various other disorders.

On the basis of technology, the human microbiome research spending market is segmented into genomics, proteomics, and metabolomics. The genomics is projected to register the highest growth from 2023-2029. The availability of advanced, efficient, and accurate next-generation sequencing systems at a low cost, along with the reduced cost of sequencing, has greatly boosted the adoption of the latest genomic technologies in the human microbiome market.

On the basis of region, the global human microbiome market is segmented into four major geographies— North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to account for the largest share from 2023-2029 in the human microbiome market. Factors such as the increasing incidence of lifestyle diseases, growing awareness on preventive healthcare, availability of funding for microbiome research, growing acceptance of probiotic products and the increasing efforts by governments to promote human microbiome products are responsible for driving market growth in North America.

Hypothetic Challenges of Human Microbiome Market in Near Future:

Lack of reliable and comprehensive microbiome data: As the microbiome market is still in its infancy, there is a lack of reliable data on the composition and functioning of the microbiome and its connection to human health. This makes it difficult to accurately assess the potential of a given microbiome product or service.

Regulatory hurdles: The microbiome market is highly regulated, making it difficult for companies to bring new products and services to market. This creates a barrier to entry for new companies and can make it difficult for existing companies to keep up with the changing regulations.

Privacy and security concerns: The microbiome market is still in its early stages, and as such there are a number of privacy and security concerns that need to be addressed in order to ensure the safety of consumer data and the accuracy of microbiome data.

Accessibility: The microbiome market is still relatively inaccessible to the general public. With a lack of education and awareness surrounding the microbiome, many people are unaware of the potential benefits and applications of microbiome products and services.

Cost: The microbiome market is still in its infancy, and as such products and services are typically very expensive. This can be a barrier to entry for many consumers who may be interested in using microbiome products.

Top 3 Use Cases of Human Microbiome Market:

Diagnosis of Infectious Diseases: Microbiome sequencing can be used to identify pathogens and viruses associated with infectious diseases and can provide insight into the type and severity of the disease. This could enable more accurate diagnosis and treatment of infectious diseases.

Personalized Nutrition: Microbiome sequencing can be used to identify the microbes that are beneficial for a person's health and diet. This could enable a more personalized approach to nutrition and diet and allow individuals to make more informed decisions about what to eat and what not to eat.

Drug Development: Microbiome sequencing can be used to identify bacteria and other organisms that could be used in the development of new drugs. This could enable the development of new treatments for a range of diseases, including rare diseases.

Recent Developments:

In 2022, OptiBiotix Health Plc. signed an exclusive sales and distribution agreement with Nahdi Medical Co. To help tackle the obesity epidemic, the company’s GoFigure and SlimBiome Medical weight management products will be available in the KSA from early 2022 through the new agreement with Nahdi.

