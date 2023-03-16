Louisiana Lottery Launches Luke Combs Scratch-Off Game Featuring Exclusive Concert Experience Second-Chance Prizes

The Louisiana Lottery launches the $5 scratch-off game Living Lucky with Luke Combs with top prizes of $100,000 plus second-chance drawings for private concert experience trip prize packages.

On March 20, Country Music Awards Entertainer of the Year for 2021 and 2022 Luke Combs will debut on a $5 Louisiana Lottery ticket. Living Lucky with Luke Combs will feature prizes of $100,000 plus the chance to win one of two exclusive private concert experiences with Luke Combs where the winner has the additional chance to win up to $500,000!

“You know when it rains it pours here in Louisiana,” said Lottery President Rose Hudson, “and with our new Luke Combs scratch-off game, players can win even more than cash prizes of up to $100,000. We are excited to offer fans the chance to win a seat at a private concert with Luke at the iconic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville in February 2024. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for country music fans.”

Players who do not win one of the thousands of cash prizes in the game can mail in their ticket for a chance at a VIP concert experience for themselves and a guest that is loaded with extras including: roundtrip airfare for two to Nashville, three nights hotel accommodations for two; double occupancy at the Sheraton Grand Nashville Downtown, ground transportation to all scheduled event activities in Nashville, daily breakfast for two, custom Living Lucky with Luke Combs merchandise pack, private welcome reception at COUNRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME® AND MUSEUM, lunch at MARTIN’S BAR-B-QUE JOINT, Taste of Nashville Dinner and $500 spending cash.

One lucky Louisiana winner and their guest will also have the chance to be part of a special “meet & greet” before or after the concert with VIP concert seating selected and announced on the opening night welcome reception.

Louisiana’s winners will go into a drawing from all state lottery winners for a Grand Prize cash drawing of $500,000, which Luke will award onstage at the end of the musical performance. In addition, one Louisiana winner will be awarded a $10,000 cash prize during the performance.

To add to the excitement of the concert experiences, players can snap the QR code on the back of the ticket for a special augmented reality (AR) experience that features a message from Luke himself.

To enter the second-chance drawings, players should complete the information on the back of one (1) nonwinning $5 Living Lucky with Luke Combs scratch-off ticket and mail it in an envelope (no larger than 4.5'' by 9.5'') to the drawing address:

Louisiana Lottery Living Lucky 2nd Chance DrawingP.O. Box 98506Baton Rouge, LA 70884

The two drawing entry deadlines are July 10 and Sept. 25. Players can enter as many times as they wish, but each entry should be mailed in a separate envelope. Also, players may win only one concert/trip prize. There is no cash value for the prize experience, but the winner may transfer the trip portion of the prize only once.

Later this spring, the Lottery will also host a social player promotion to give away Living Lucky with Luke Combs co-branded merchandise. Also, the Lottery’s promotional van LOLA will travel the state offering merchandise gift-with-purchase promotions at select retailers in each Lottery sales region.

Complete game and promotional rules as well as prize descriptions can be found on louisianalottery.com/living-lucky.

Lottery ticket purchasers and second-chance drawing entrants must be at least 21 years of age. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available by calling 1-877-770-7867. For security purposes, the Lottery encourages players to sign the back of their tickets immediately after purchasing. Luke Combs’ name and likeness is a registered trademark of Luke Combs. Used under license. All rights reserved.