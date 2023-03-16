Ambulance Services Market Set to Skyrocket: Predicted to Reach USD 94.2 billion by 2031

ambulance Services Market

The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title Ambulance Services Market Size was Valued at USD 40.6 billion in 2021 and is Projected to Garner USD 94.2 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2030.

Ambulance services are a critical component of the healthcare system, providing emergency medical transportation for individuals who require immediate medical attention. Ambulances are equipped with specialized medical equipment and staffed by trained medical professionals, such as paramedics or emergency medical technicians (EMTs), who can provide initial medical care at the scene of an emergency and during transport.

Rise in the number of individuals suffering from different chronic conditions, increase in geriatric population, and surge in the number of traumatic accidents drive the global ambulance services market. Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global ambulance service market share.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Ambulance Services Industry:-

• The COVID-19 outbreak had a positive impact on the ambulance services market. The growing demand for ambulance services to offer emergency care to COVID-19 patients during the outbreak is driving the market's growth.

• The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the air ambulance business. The operators must take additional caution to ensure that the patients do not contract the virus, as the danger of infection is increased owing to their critical situations.

• Due of the COVID-19 health emergency, the majority of large manufacturers are focusing on numerous measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. For example, during the pandemic crisis in June 2020, Mahindra announced the debut of the BS-6 Supro ambulance.

• The COVID-19 outbreak has placed unprecedented strains on National Health Service (NHS) workers and resources, and ambulance crews have been operating under constant operational stress. This study investigates the effect of current conditions on NHS worker health, well-being, and future job intentions, specifically whether to stay or quit the NHS.

Top Key Players of Ambulance Services Market

• Acadian Ambulance Service

• Ziqitza Health Care

• aeromedevac air ambulance

• Envision Healthcare

• BVG India

• Falck A/S

• air methods

• harmonie ambulance

• MEDIVIC Aviation

• Babcock

Ambulance Services Market segmentation can be done based on several factors, including:

By Mode of Transportation

• Air Ambulance

• Ground Ambulance

• Water Ambulance

By Service Type

• Non-emergency Medical Transport

• Emergency Medical Transport

By Operating Type

• Public-Private Partnership

• Government

• Private

• Others

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global ambulance services market share, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

