Contact: Heather Tehan, (315) 793-2447

Release Date: March 08, 2023 State Department of Transportation to Host Public Information Meetings on Road Reconstruction Project in Village of Hamilton, Madison County Open House Sessions on Project to Rehabilitate State Route 12B Will be Held on March 28, 2023 The New York State Department of Transportation will host two public information meetings on March 28, 2023, pertaining to the State Route 12B Pavement Reconstruction and Safety Enhancement Project in the Village of Hamilton, Madison County. The sessions will be held in an open house format from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at The Hub, 20 Utica St, Hamilton, NY 13346. The public is welcome to attend either session. The meetings are part of NYSDOT’s continuing effort to encourage public participation in the development of transportation projects. The sessions will feature displays about the State Route 12B project, which is in the preliminary design stage, and provide an opportunity for discussion with NYSDOT representatives, who will be available to receive comments and answer individual questions. No formal presentation will be made. For further information, submission of written comments regarding this project or if a sign language interpreter, assisted listening system or other accommodation will be required to facilitate your participation in the meeting, please contact Brian Hoffmann, NYSDOT Regional Design Engineer, 207 Genesee Street, Utica, NY 13501, or call (315) 793-2429.