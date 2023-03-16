Caring For Others Hosts 5th Annual International Poverty Forum Featuring Earvin "Magic" Johnson
Caring For Others' 5th Annual International Poverty Forum featuring Mr. Earvin "Magic" JohnsonATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What: Caring For Others' 5th Annual International Poverty Forum featuring Mr. Earvin "Magic" Johnson
When: March 17, 2023, 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM EST
Where: Delta Flight Museum, 1060 Delta Blvd, Atlanta, GA 30354
Who: Caring For Others, Mr. Earvin "Magic" Johnson, poverty experts, community leaders, and advocates
Other speakers: The list of panelists includes former Atlanta Mayor Shirley Franklin, CEO of the Southern Company Chris Womack, Honorary Consulate General of the Philippines Raoul “Ray'' Donato, and Kroger’s Atlanta Division Corporate Affairs Manager Tammie Young-Ennaemba. Monica Pearson will serve as the moderator. Champ Bailey will be available for commentary as a brand ambassador for Caring For Others.
Why: The International Poverty Forum is an annual event that brings together poverty experts, community leaders, and advocates to discuss and develop solutions for the challenges faced by people living in poverty worldwide. This year's event will feature Mr. Earvin "Magic" Johnson, former NBA, businessman, and philanthropist, who will share his insights on how to create economic opportunities and empower underserved communities.
Note: All media interested in attending must pre-register by emailing aparrish@rhythmcommunications.com. Due to limited space, please arrive early to ensure seating.
For more information about the event and Caring For Others, please visit https://www.internationalpovertyforum.org.
# # #
The International Poverty Forum (IPF), one of the programs led by Caring for Others 501(c)(3) is a solutions-driven “think tank” of the best and brightest minds addressing the issue of global poverty. The IPF annually convenes a diverse group of thought leaders from around the world in private, public, and non-profit sectors to help turn ideas into action. The emphasis of the solutions to be addressed during the 2023 forum will be food and housing insecurity. www.internationalpovertyforum.org
Amy Parrish
Rhythm Communications
+1 404-310-6559
email us here