At Strong CAGR of 19.2%, Transportation Analytics Market Size to Hit USD 72.4 Billion by 2031

Future market growth is strengthened by the implementation of transportation analytics to ensure greater control of ground-level operations.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The transportation analytics market was valued at $12.9 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 19.2% from 2022 to 2031 to reach $72.4 billion.

What are the drivers for transportation analytics market?

• Growing need for real-time data: With the increasing demand for on-time deliveries and efficient transportation services, the need for real-time data and analytics has become crucial. Transportation analytics provides real-time insights into transportation operations, enabling companies to make better decisions and optimize their operations.

• Rising demand for smart transportation: The rise of smart transportation, which involves the use of technologies like IoT, AI, and big data analytics to improve transportation systems, is driving the growth of the transportation analytics market. Smart transportation enables transportation companies to optimize their operations, reduce costs, and improve customer service.

• Increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions: Cloud-based solutions are becoming increasingly popular in the transportation industry, as they offer several benefits such as scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. Transportation analytics solutions are also increasingly being offered as cloud-based solutions, which is driving the growth of the market.

• Government initiatives: Governments around the world are increasingly investing in transportation infrastructure and technology, which is driving the growth of the transportation analytics market. Government initiatives such as smart city projects and investments in public transportation systems are creating new opportunities for transportation analytics vendors.

• Growing trend of mobility-as-a-service (MaaS): The trend towards mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) is also driving the growth of the transportation analytics market. MaaS involves the integration of various modes of transportation, such as buses, trains, and taxis, into a single mobility platform. Transportation analytics solutions are crucial for optimizing MaaS operations and improving the user experience.

Key trends in transportation analytics market:

• Increased adoption of artificial intelligence (AI): Transportation analytics vendors are increasingly leveraging AI and machine learning to improve their solutions. AI can help transportation companies make better decisions by analyzing vast amounts of data and identifying patterns and insights that would be difficult for humans to uncover.

• Focus on predictive analytics: Predictive analytics is becoming increasingly important in transportation analytics. By analyzing historical data, transportation companies can predict future trends and make proactive decisions to optimize their operations.

• Emphasis on real-time data: Real-time data is crucial for transportation companies to make quick decisions and respond to changes in real-time. As a result, transportation analytics vendors are developing solutions that provide real-time data and insights.

• Integration with other technologies: Transportation analytics is increasingly being integrated with other technologies such as IoT, cloud computing, and blockchain. This integration enables transportation companies to leverage these technologies to optimize their operations and improve customer service.

• Use of geospatial analytics: Geospatial analytics is becoming increasingly important in transportation analytics. By analyzing geospatial data, transportation companies can optimize their routes, reduce fuel costs, and improve customer service by providing accurate delivery times.

• Shift towards sustainability: With the growing emphasis on sustainability, transportation companies are increasingly using transportation analytics to reduce their carbon footprint. Transportation analytics can help companies optimize their routes and reduce fuel consumption, leading to a more sustainable transportation system.

Which are the key companies in transportation analytics market?

The key players that operate in the transportation analytics market analysis are Alteryx, Inc., Cellint, Cubic Corporation, IBM Corporation, Indra Sistemas, S.A., INRIX, Kapsch TrafficCom AG, Siemens AG, Trimble Inc., and TomTom International BV. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the transportation analytics industry.

