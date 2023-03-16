Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market by Service Type, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2030

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cross- border transportation refers to the flow of freights across an international border. Cross-border e-commerce refers to online trading between businesses such as retailers or brands and a consumer (B2C), or between two businesses or wholesalers (B2B), or between two individuals (C2C). Cross-border e-commerce logistics is usually characterized as online shopping and transactions over the internet, and deliver/receive goods through cross-border logistics. The cross-border e-commerce has the potential to decrease trade barriers while enhancing trade growth. This is most common in developed regions because of the superior infrastructure and regulations of e-commerce. Moreover, unlike B2C e-commerce, cross-border e-commerce requires the integrating of the activities along with the logistics value chain, with the transaction occurring from overseas suppliers through the domestic retailers to consumers. It is mainly a business-to-business-to-consumer (B2B2C) process. However, customs clearance is an essential process in freight transportation across borders.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬

🡺 Growth in penetration of mobile computing devices, online shopping from merchants located in different locations, and increase in number of different e-commerce vendors that are developing mobile compatible applications drive the growth of the market.

🡺 High cost of air freight & logistics hinder the growth of the cross-border e-commerce logistics market.

🡺 Adoption of blockchain technology in the logistics market, and increase in population & urbanization act an opportunity for the market investments.

𝐀𝐝𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐤𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

The use of blockchain technology in the logistics market is anticipated to promote the market growth. This technology is used to record digital transactions such as long miles, hours drove, improving security, accuracy, and versatility of data. This helps in prevention of fraudulent freight management operations and manages the elements of freight contracts, and parts management. These benefits of this blockchain technology have prompted many logistics enterprises to use this technology in coming years.

𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 & 𝐔𝐫𝐛𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

The presence of a high population along with the developing economies, rising disposable income, and increasingly middle-class population altogether are responsible for the growth of the cross-border E-commerce logistics market. Rapid urbanization is expected to propel the consumer goods demand and this growing demand offers an opportunity for businesses to expand their activities in other countries through online channels thereby encouraging the cross-border trade of goods. Furthermore, an increase in the incomes of the people shows a positive effect on spending related to consumer goods, which leads to the increase in the flow of goods and services across the region. Thus, driving the growth of the cross-border E-commerce logistics market.

𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞

Cross-border Freight Transport

International Transportation Management & Freight Forwarding

International Warehousing & Logistics

𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞

Manufacturing & Automotive

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Agriculture

Fishing & Forestry

Construction

Distributive Trade

Pharmaceutical & healthcare

Others

