Nathalie Tocci and Pasi Penttinen join EUI School of Transnational Governance

Nathalie Tocci is Director of the Istituto Affari Internazionali. She wrote the European Global Strategy in her time as Special Advisor to EU High Representatives Federica Mogherini and Josep Borrell. Tocci will strengthen STG teaching and training on peace and security.

Professor Nathalie Tocci says: “At a time in which war has returned to the European continent, shredding what was left of the European security order, I look forward to contributing to the School by adding greater focus on the EU’s role in peace and security in Europe, its neighbourhood and beyond.”

Pasi Penttinen is Chief Executive Officer of the new Gulf Center for Disease Prevention and Control in Riyadh, Saudia Arabia and has covered senior roles in public health at the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control and beyond.

Penttinen will lead the STG’s work on public health, including its Open 2 Health project, a university-based training network that delivers executive training in health governance and crisis resilience with a primary focus on low- and middle-income countries.

“In my career encompassing multiple countries and continents, I have come to realise that managing public health and healthcare services in this shrinking world cannot rely solely on national governmental actions,” adds Professor Pasi Penttinen. “The COVID-19 pandemic is the most dramatic proof of this. I look forward exploring and explaining the dimensions of transnational governance in public health in my new role at STG together with the formidable faculty and the ever-curious international students of the school.”

Tocci and Penttinen take up part-time positions and will contribute across the STG’s teaching and training programmes, from the specialisation track in the Master in Transnational Governance to executive trainings for policy professionals.

According to STG Director Professor Alexander Stubb “the learners at the School of Transnational Governance will profit from their exchanges with Nathalie Tocci and Pasi Penttinen. They both bring a wealth of experience to the table on security and health, which are quintessential transnational matters.”

Fabrizio Tassinari, STG Executive Director, adds: “COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine have not only upended ways and conditions in which our societies and systems of governance operate. They have made apparent the need for professionals to acquire new skills and lenses of analysis. In their respective fields, Nathalie Tocci and Pasi Penttinen will greatly contribute to our school’s work.”

