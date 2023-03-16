Elk Creek Trailers Partners With Mission Samoa Inc. To Build Restrooms For The Homeless In Fairfield, California

/EIN News/ -- Overgaard, Arizona, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elk Creek Trailers is a custom-made-to-order portable restroom trailers manufacturer specializing in providing companies and events with an extensive range of shower trailers, portable sink trailers, and restroom trailers that offer the same amenities as your average home bathroom.

The company has recently partnered with Mission Samoa Inc, a non-profit organization using advocacy and outreach activities to make a difference in the community, to complete the “Mission Samoa Homeless Shelter Project,” where Direct Hook-up restroom and Shower combination trailers are provided to people experiencing homelessness.

This project was ordered by the City of Fairfield, California, Housing Department to ensure that everyone can have a safe and dignified place to use the toilet and have access to running water.

Superior Trailers Built To Last

When most people think of portable restrooms, they imagine cramped and foul-smelling porta-potties that are usually found at festivals.

Elk Creek Trailers mobile restroom trailers come in a variety of sizes, styles, and feature a selection of amenities, such as hot and cold running water, climate-controlled interiors, fireplaces, full-size flushable porcelain toilets, and LED interior lights.

Additionally, the trailers possess a much larger capacity, so they can serve larger numbers of people, compared to traditional portable toilets, without needing to be emptied frequently.

Containing almost all the same features as your bathroom at home, Elk Creek Trailers deliver expertly constructed portable restrooms that are built to last.

Additionally, Elk Creek Trailers also manufactures:

ADA Restroom and Combo Trailers

The Elk Creek Trailer line of ADA compliant restroom and or shower trailers meet or exceed the permanent structure criteria as specified by the American Disabilities Act. Everything needed for set-up is totally self-contained. This is accomplished by either our lowering trailer systems or our custom wheelchair lift.

We pride ourselves on making the most durable and longest lasting units in the marketplace today. Our ADA business primarily focuses on municipal applications, homeless relief. We also perform a lot of business with clients who prefer our lowering Direct hook-up units to brick, and mortar installs due to flexibility in movement and also that they are 1/3 of the price of brick-and-mortar structures with the same life span.

Handwash Sink Trailers – These trailers are ideal for disaster relief, emergency response, industrial outages, government projects, wildland fire fighting, or anywhere where clean hands are essential.

– These trailers are ideal for disaster relief, emergency response, industrial outages, government projects, wildland fire fighting, or anywhere where clean hands are essential. Shower Trailers – Shower trailers offer a variety of comforts and amenities, meaning they are very similar to your shower at home.

– Shower trailers offer a variety of comforts and amenities, meaning they are very similar to your shower at home. Combo Trailers – When you require both a shower and restroom for your business or event, combo trailers provide everything you need for your guests to feel clean and comfortable.

Innovative Materials

When choosing your new portable restroom trailer, the company will give you an option of one of its many standard field-tested layouts or for its skilled team to build a trailer that matches your unique requirements and specifications.

Whatever you decide, all the mobile restrooms available at Elk Creek Trailers are constructed with an all-steel frame, aluminum skin and do not contain any wood or fiberglass on their exterior to ensure the walls of your trailer won’t delaminate or fade and instead will remain long-lasting and easy to maintain.

Elk Creek Trailers understands the importance of weather protection, so its team utilizes a roof skin composite on all the company’s trailers that is much stronger than rubber, vinyl, or aluminium and comes with a limited lifetime warranty.

This composite material will not degrade, rip, or expand and contract, and will not retain water nor contribute to potential leaks as it is sealed on the sides and strong enough that you can even comfortably walk on the trailer’s roof.

Custom Finishes

Elk Creek Trailers allows you to choose from multiple finishes for your new portable restroom or shower and offers more custom colors (15) and trailer wraps than any other restroom trailer manufacturer.

You also have the choice of multiple interior finishes, including vinyl, industrial-grade waterproof vinyl, coin flooring, diamond plating, powder-coated steel, real wood, commercial-grade vinyl flooring, and solid surface countertops.

Regardless of which color or finishing touches you opt for, each mobile restroom trailer available at Elk Creek Trailers comes with a 2-year warranty as well as optional training and guidance to help businesses new to the restroom trailer industry.

More information

To find out more about Elk Creek Trailers and to see the company’s full selection of portable bathroom trailers, please visit the website at https://elkcreektrailers.com.

